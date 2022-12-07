Luther Prep defeated Lake Country Lutheran 39-28 and Lakeside Lutheran 51-30 in a triangular at LPS on Tuesday.
Jared Goelzer won two matches by fall at 106 pounds for the Phoenix, as did Silas Hillmer at 152.
Lake Country Lutheran defeated Lakeside 42-36 in the other match. Colton Schultz recorded two pins for the Warriors at 160 on the night. Dane McIlvain had one pin and received a forfeit at 138.
LUTHER PREP 39, LAKE COUNTRY 28
106 — Goelzer (LP) pinned Wiedel (LCL)
113 — McAllister (LCL) received forfeit
120 — Lake (LP) pinned Konicek (LCL)
126 — Double forfeit
132 — Buchholz (LCL) major dec. Kehren (LP) 8-0
138 — Double forfeit
145 — Soloviyov (LP) dec. Vandre (LCL) 7-4
152 — Hillmer (LP) pinned Henderson (LCL) at 1:38
160 — McCaskill (LP) pinned Zur (LCL) at 3:32
170 —Waltersdorf (LCL) pinned Hansen (LP) at 5:11
182 — Dobson (LCL) pinned Winkel (LP)
195 — Cloute (LP) received forfeit
220 — Medina (LP) received forfeit
285 — Grroms (LCL) pinned Durkee (LP) at 1:30
LAKE COUNTRY 42, LAKESIDE 36
106 — Luebke (LL) pinned Wiedel (LCL) at :48
113 — Ramage (LCL) pinned Studnicka (LL) at 2:10
120 — LCL received forfeit
126 — Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132 — Buccholz (LCL) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:40
138 — McIlvain (LL) received forfeit
145 —Vandres (LCL) pined Rabehl (LL) at 5:05
152 — R. Schultz (LL) pinned Henderson (LCL) at 1:59
160 — C. Schultz (LL) pinned Zur (LCL) at 1:45
170 — Waltersdorf (LCL) pinned Winters (LL) at 3:13
182 — Dobson (LCL) received forfeit
195 — Murray (LL) pinned Neff (LCL) at 1:14
220 — Grooms (LCL) received forfeit
285 — Double forfeit
LUTHER PREP 51, LAKESIDE 30
106 — Goezler (LP) pinned Luebke (LL) at 3:25
*113 — Studnicka (LL) recieved forfeit
120 — Lake (LP) received forfeit
126 — Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132 — Kehren (LP) pinned Sommer (LL) at 3:08
138 — McIlvain (LL) pinned Soloviyov (LP) at 3:01
145 — Rabehl (LL) pinned Sullivan (LP) at 5:50
152 — Hillmer (LP) pinned R. Schultz (LL) at 3:54
160 — C. Schultz (LL) pinned McCaskill (LP) at :51
170 — Hansen (LP) dec. Winters (LL) 7-2
182 — Winkel (LP) received forfeit
195 — Medina (LP) received forfeit
220 — Hong-Mitchell (LP) received forfeit
285 — Durkee (LP) received forfeit
