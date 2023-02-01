Sophomore guard Nora Wendorff scored 20 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team rallied to beat Rio 53-50 on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (4-11) trailed 38-27 with 11 minutes left in regulation, but took control with a 16-2 run.
The Phoenix came up with several steals and Rio (12-7) additionally turned the ball over a few times with traveling and double dribble violations.
Wendorff added five assists and five steals, and her transition layup with 6:28 to play gave the Phoenix a 41-40 lead. On the next transition trip down the floor, Wendorff dished to freshman Emma Neyhart for two of her eight points to make it a three-point game. Neyhart scored all of her points in the second half.
Rio answered on Emily Loging’s three-point play to tie it with 5:25 to play. Sophomore forward Harper Brands, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half for the Phoenix, fouled out on the play.
Senior guard Anna Kieselhorst’s baseline jumper in transition gave Luther Prep a 47-45 advantage with 2:47 to go, but Riley Landsverk gave Rio its last lead on a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining.
Neyhart put the Phoenix ahead for good when she drove the lane and finished with 58 second to go. From there, Wendorff hit a free throw and senior guard Audrey deBoer made 3-of-4 free throws to close the game out.
Landsverk got off a clean look from the 3-point line at the buzzer which drew iron.
Luther Prep hosts Poynette on Thursday.
Rio 30 20 — 50
Luther Prep
Rio (fg ft-fta tp) — Sampson 3 4-8 10, Stone 2 1-1 5, Tompkun 1 0-0 2, Landsverk 1 0-0 3, Loging 9 3-3 22, Marlbel 3 2-3 8, Freeman 0 0-2 0 Totals 10 10-17 50
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 1 4-7 6, Wendorff 7 2-5 20, Kieselhorst 2 0-0 4, Neyhart 4 0-0 8, Metzger 1 1-1 3, Brands 4 3-6 12 Totals 19 10-19 53
Three-point goals — R (Landsverk, Loging), LP (Wendorff 4, Brands)
Total fouls — R 23, LP 19
Fouled out — R (Marble), LP (Brands)
