POYNETTE — Luther Prep’s girls and Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country teams rolled to the large division team titles at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Junior Jemma Habben was first among Large Division girls runners at the Shepherds Meadow Golf Course with a winning time of 20 minutes, 41 seconds. Sophomores Calliope Horn (second, 21:37) ad Eleanor Wendorff (fifth, 23:13) and juniors Alexis Veenhuis (sixth, 23:16) and Ellie Backus (17th 24:39) helped the Phoenix post a winning team score of 31 points.
"I always look forward to running at Poynette, as it is usually our first taste of conference competition,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "Tonight's meet did not disappoint in that regard. It was a warm day, but our runners powered through. To paraphrase The Voice from my favorite sports movie of the 1980s: if you train them, they will run. Our girls team ran well tonight. Jemma Habben always excels.”
Lakeside’s girls took second with 61 points. Senior Rose Hissom (seventh, 23:26), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (11th, 24:18), juniors Paige Krahn (12th, 24:24) and Amelia Povich (13th, 24:29) and senior Carlee Zimmerman (18th, 24:41) scored for the Warriors.
Junior Cameron Weiland placed second in 17:46 to lead Lakeside’s boys. Junior Mark Garcia (third, 18:03), senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 18:32) and juniors Gideon Ewerdt (sixth, 18:49) and Daniel Ertman (eighth, 19:16) also contributed to the team’s winning score of 24 points.
Luther Prep junior Eliot Heiderich finished first among Large Division runners with a time of 17:26. Sophomore Sam Splinter (11th, 19:44), junior Noah Sulzle (17th, 20:10), freshman Andrew Holz (22nd, 20:30) and sophomore James Knapp (29th, 21:26) also contributed to the team’s second place score of 80 points.
"Our boys team is working to find its rhythm with a number of younger runners in the ranks,” Gumm said. "Eliott Heiderich ran a dominant race against stiff competition tonight. We think this is his year to excel."
Team scores — boys large division: Lakeside Lutheran 24, Luther Prep 80, Portage 95, Deerfield/Cambridge 100, Edgerton 121, Lodi 130, Columbus 161
Team scores — girls large division: Luther Prep 31, Lakeside Lutheran 61, Deerfield/Cambridge 65, Wautoma 104, Lodi 132, Columbus 162, Portage 170
