POYNETTE — Luther Prep’s girls and Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country teams rolled to the large division team titles at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.

Junior Jemma Habben was first among Large Division girls runners at the Shepherds Meadow Golf Course with a winning time of 20 minutes, 41 seconds. Sophomores Calliope Horn (second, 21:37) ad Eleanor Wendorff (fifth, 23:13) and juniors Alexis Veenhuis (sixth, 23:16) and Ellie Backus (17th 24:39) helped the Phoenix post a winning team score of 31 points.

