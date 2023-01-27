Luther Prep senior forward Jude Pederson converts a backcourt steal into an easy basket during a Capitol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thursday at LPS. Pederson scored 11 points for the Phoenix in a 57-42 victory.
Luther Prep sophomore guard Sam Splinter dribbles through full court pressure on his way to an assisted basket during a Captiol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thurdsay at LPS. Splinter scored seven points for the Phoenix in a 57-42 victory.
Luther Prep junior guard Ben Vasold knocks down a 3-pointer from the corner during a Capitol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thursday at LPS. Vasold scored a game-high 24 points to lead Luther Prep to a 57-42 victory.
Luther Prep senior forward Jude Pederson converts a backcourt steal into an easy basket during a Capitol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thursday at LPS. Pederson scored 11 points for the Phoenix in a 57-42 victory.
Luther Prep sophomore guard Sam Splinter dribbles through full court pressure on his way to an assisted basket during a Captiol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thurdsay at LPS. Splinter scored seven points for the Phoenix in a 57-42 victory.
Luther Prep junior guard Ben Vasold knocks down a 3-pointer from the corner during a Capitol North boys basketball game against Lodi on Thursday at LPS. Vasold scored a game-high 24 points to lead Luther Prep to a 57-42 victory.
Junior guard Ben Vasold led all scorers with 24 points and added eight rebounds as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team earned its first Capitol North victory of the season with a 57-42 win over Lodi on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (8-5, 1-4 in conference) took an eight-point lead into halftime, sparked by nine points from Vasold and five from sophomore guard Sam Splinter. The Phoenix pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch.
“That one felt good,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “The guys played really, really hard all game long.”
Senior forward Jude Pederson added 11 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks for the Phoenix.
“Pederson played inspired basketball today,” coach Vasold said. “He knew he had another 6-7 guy to contend with (Lodi junior forward Josh Klann). He took on the challenge and played really well.
Brian Meitzner scored 19 points including five 3s for Lodi (5-11, 0-5). Junior guard Paxton Krugman added nine points on three triples, but the Phoenix held the rest of the Blue Devils in check.
“I liked the energy on the defensive side and the talking we did,” coach Vasold said. “Losing (injured senior forward Nate Schmidt), our best talker and most energetic player, the guys talked about how we had to step it up and fill that gap. I thought they did tonight.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.