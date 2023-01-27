Junior guard Ben Vasold led all scorers with 24 points and added eight rebounds as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team earned its first Capitol North victory of the season with a 57-42 win over Lodi on Thursday at LPS.

Luther Prep (8-5, 1-4 in conference) took an eight-point lead into halftime, sparked by nine points from Vasold and five from sophomore guard Sam Splinter. The Phoenix pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch.

