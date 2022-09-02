LAKE MILLS -- Luther Prep defeated Lakeside Lutheran 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21 in a Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Thursday.

Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix (4-2) with 17 kills and Sam Fisch added 15 kills, 2.5 blocks and two aces. Molly Fitzsimmons also served a pair of aces and led the team with 19 assists. Anna Kieselhorst finished with a team-high 18 digs and Maddy Eckl contributed 16 assists.

Load comments