FORT ATKINSON — Luther Prep’s boys track and field team won the Fort Atkinson Invitational while the girls took third on Friday.
The Phoenix easily won the boys title with 153.5 points. Fort Atkinson was next with 115.
FORT ATKINSON — Luther Prep’s boys track and field team won the Fort Atkinson Invitational while the girls took third on Friday.
The Phoenix easily won the boys title with 153.5 points. Fort Atkinson was next with 115.
Junior Arthur Robinson won the triple jump (40 feet, 8 1/2 inches). Junior Cal Eckert won the 110 high hurdles in 16.32 and placed second in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Senior Lucas Holtz took second in the 200 in 23.03. Junior Noah Micheel was third in the 400 in 54.04.
The 800 relay team of juniors Micah Ziemer and Robinson and seniors Jude Pederson and Holtz won in 1:32.31. The 1,600 relay team of Robinson, Lawrenz, Micheel and Holtz won by one-tenth of a second in 3:30.51.
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Andrew Holz and sophomores James Knapp, John Balge and Will Archer finished second in 8:53.37.
Junior Eliott Heiderich took second in the 3,200 in 9:59.53 and third in the 1,600 in 4:42.55. Sophomore Elijah Dolan placed second in the 300 hurdles in 43.89. Senior Chuy Medina was second in the discus (136-11). Junior Micah Vannieuwenhoven took third in the long jump (18-9).
Luther Prep’s girls scored 89 points.
Junior Jemma Habben won the 3,200 in 11:37.93. Sophomore Calliope Horn won the 800 in 2:30.06.
The 800 relay team of sophomores Sophia Schroeder and C Pim, freshman Brianna Wiedenhoeft and junior Kiersten Dellar won by nearly five seconds in 1:49.81. The 1,600 relay team of Schwartz, freshman Sadie Metzger, Wiedenhoeft and Pim placed second in 4:17.98. The 3,200 relay team of Horn Habben and juniors Aryana Taylor and Sarah Felsing took third in 10:37.49.
Sophomore Elise Schwartz placed third in the 400 in 1:04.19.
Pim took third in the long jump (16-7 1/4) and triple jump (32-3).
For Johnson Creek’s girls team, senior Kylie Hehr won the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Sophomore Dominique Patterson finished second in the long jump (16-8 1/2) and the triple jump (33-9).
Sophomore Rylee Hucke took fourth in the 3,200 in 13:04 and senior Brittany Rue placed fifth in the 200 in 27.38.
For the boys, junior Tyler Skogman finished third in the pole vault (10-6).
Team scores — girls: Kenosha Indian Trail 149, McFarland 103, Luther Prep 89, Deerfield 83, Fort Atkinson 74, Whitewater 72, Elkhorn Area 71, Johnson Creek 55.
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 153.5, Fort Atkinson 115, McFarland 108, Whitewater 87, Kenosha Indian Trail 83, Elkhorn Area 69.5, Deerfield 69, Johnson Creek 9.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.