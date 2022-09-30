SLINGER—Luther Prep’s boys cross country team finished fifth while the girls took eighth at the Owl Invitational at Heritage Trails County Park.

Scoring points for Luther Prep’s boys were Eliott Heiderich (second place with a time of 16 minutes, 49.6 seconds), Sam Splinter (19th, 18:25), Andrew Holz (42nd, 19:37), Noah Sulzle (44th, 19:46), and Levi Panitzke (48th, 20:06).

