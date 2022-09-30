SLINGER—Luther Prep’s boys cross country team finished fifth while the girls took eighth at the Owl Invitational at Heritage Trails County Park.
Scoring points for Luther Prep’s boys were Eliott Heiderich (second place with a time of 16 minutes, 49.6 seconds), Sam Splinter (19th, 18:25), Andrew Holz (42nd, 19:37), Noah Sulzle (44th, 19:46), and Levi Panitzke (48th, 20:06).
The girls varsity team placed 8th out of 9 teams.
Scoring points for Luther Prep today were Jemma Habben (5th place with a time of 20:07.8), Marissa Buege (46th, 23:25), Elise Schwartz (56th, 24:44.2), Lila Slocum (57th, 24:44.9), and Kiersten Dellar (64th, 25:23).
“To run or not to run, that is the question, whether to suffer the slings and arrows of tricky leg injuries and the creeping crud going through the dorms right now,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“Unfortunately, our girls team was not at its finest today without having our numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5 runners available to race. We want to be in peak condition at the end of our season, which hopefully ends at state, but we’ll burn that bridge when we get to it. I commend our top JV girls for stepping up today to run as they did. I commend Jemma Habben and Eliott Heiderich for showing out today with excellent races as always. Solid performances once again.”
Luther Prep races at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Large School girls: Slinger 21, Kimberly 68, Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Beaver Dam 111, West Bend West 145, Hartford 161, Grafton 185, Luther Prep 201, West Bend East 232
Large School boys: West Bend West 49, Slinger 58, Kimberly 69, Hartford 86, Luther Prep 146, Grafton 166, West Bend East 170, Oshkosh North 244, Beaver Dam 257
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.