Junior guard Ben Vasold led all scorers with 29 points as fifth-seeded Luther Prep defeated 12th-seeded North Fond du Lac 76-45 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at LPS.

Luther Prep (10-14) broke open a 17-16 game with six minutes to go in the first half with a 17-6 run to take a 34-22 lead into halftime.

