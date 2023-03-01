Luther Prep junior guard Ben Vasold pushes up in transition during a Division 3 regional quarterfinal against North Fond du Lac on Tuesday at LPS. Vasold had 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Phoenix in their 76-45 victory.
Junior guard Ben Vasold led all scorers with 29 points as fifth-seeded Luther Prep defeated 12th-seeded North Fond du Lac 76-45 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at LPS.
Luther Prep (10-14) broke open a 17-16 game with six minutes to go in the first half with a 17-6 run to take a 34-22 lead into halftime.
The Phoenix turned takeaways into transition points and several players attacked the basket with success. Sophomore guard Sam Splinter added 18 points and senior forward Jude Pederson added 11 for Luther Prep.
“We did not start off the game very well, but then we bounced back and just extended the lead from there,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
“We felt like we could spread them out and get to the rim. Sam did a nice job of that, finishing from both directions and under control. That’s great to see. We play better when he plays better.”
Ben Vasold hit five 3-pointers as part of his scoring total, and added 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals to cap off a tremendous overall floor game.
“He had a nice, well rounded game,” coach Vasold said. “He did all the little things right, and that helps us.”
Abe Maurer scored 19 points for North Fond du Lac (0-25).
“We played some tough competition down the stretch, and didn’t have many wins, but I kept saying to the guys, ‘You earned this home game by what you’ve done throughout this season.’ They proved tonight why they deserved it.”
The Phoenix travel to face fourth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
