Luther Prep’s boys basketball team closed out the opening portion of the regular season with a 5-1 record after beating Randolph 55-46 on Monday at LPS.
The Phoenix held the Rockets to just 12 first half points and led by eight at the break.
Luther Prep’s boys basketball team closed out the opening portion of the regular season with a 5-1 record after beating Randolph 55-46 on Monday at LPS.
The Phoenix held the Rockets to just 12 first half points and led by eight at the break.
"We played really well defensively, especially in the first half,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
"To hold a team like that to 12 points … our boys executed the game plan very well."
Junior guard Ben Vasold led the Phoenix with a game-high 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds. He made seven field goals including two from 3-point range and finished 7-of-8 at the foul line.
”He just does a nice job playing under control and not forcing the action too much,” coach Vasold said. "Any time you can get rebounds, too, you’re playing well.”
Vasold scored 10 of his points in the first half including the two triples. He made all the free throws in the second half. The Phoenix shot 18-of-23 at the line, with 17 of those foul shots coming in the second half.
"I’ll take that every game,” coach Vasold said. “That's been a struggle for us all season. It made a big difference tonight. Randolph is well coached. They play great defense. It was hard to get hoops against them all night long. They were tough."
Jude Pederson scored seven of his nine points in the first half. Jonah Mittlestadt scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
“(Pederson) is at his best when he is playing aggressive,” coach Vasold said. “Jonah came up big in the second half and knocked down a couple big shots after they went on a run."
Luther Prep heads into its extended holiday break and returns to action at Lake Mills on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
LUTHER PREP 55, RANDOLPH 46
Randolph 12 34 — 46
Luther Prep 20 35 — 55
Randolph (fg ft-fta tp) — Meredith 4 9-13 18, Katsma 3 0-0 6, Prieve 1 2-2 4, Meyer 3 0-2 8, Rataczak 2 1-3 6, Dykstra 2 0-0 4 Totals 15 12-20 46
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 7 7-8 23, Pederson 4 0-0 9, Lawrenz 0 3-4 3, Mittlestadt 4 4-6 12, Splinter 0 1-2 1, Schmidt 2 3-3 7 Totals 17 15-23 55
Three-point goals — R (Meredith, Meyer 2, Rataczak), LP (Vasold 2, Pederson)
Total fouls — R 18, LP 17
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.