On Sunday, the Luther Prep bowling team headed to Fort Atkinson for the last match of the season.
For the first match of the morning, the Phoenix faced off against a very competitive combined team of Watertown and Lakeside girls. The match was head to head until the final game where the Nix finished ahead 5 games to 4 bowling a 202 to the girls 194. Prep averaged 172 for the 9 game match up. Caleb Fisch led the Phoenix filling 89 percent of his frames and bowling a total of 17 strikes. A.J. Brown added nine strikes finishing with a 72 percent fill.
This win put the Phoenix a half game behind the Lakeside Lutheran boys for 3rd place in division 2. With the top three teams earning a spot in state tournament, the final match of the season between Lakeside and Luther Prep was filled with excitement. In the end Lakeside ended up winning 5 games to 4 earning them the final division 2 spot in the state tournament. The Phoenix bowled well averaging 172 for the match. Paxton Clements led the Nix with an impressive 94 percent fill. Abraham Brown continued his momentum into match two with 9 strikes filling 89 percent of his frames.
Luther Prep finished the season with seven wins and losses.
"I'm proud of how the team did this year," Luther Prep bowling coach Kirk Fisch said. "Our new senior bowlers Sol Glende and James Meyer were a huge asset to the team. The core of our team consisted of underclassmen, and I'm excited continue to watch them improve next year."
