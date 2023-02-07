On Sunday, the Luther Prep bowling team headed to Fort Atkinson for the last match of the season.

For the first match of the morning, the Phoenix faced off against a very competitive combined team of Watertown and Lakeside girls. The match was head to head until the final game where the Nix finished ahead 5 games to 4 bowling a 202 to the girls 194. Prep averaged 172 for the 9 game match up. Caleb Fisch led the Phoenix filling 89 percent of his frames and bowling a total of 17 strikes. A.J. Brown added nine strikes finishing with a 72 percent fill.

Load comments