Knights crush Trojans

OSHKOSH — Hailee Bauer scored a game-high 16 points as Lourdes Academy defeated Dodgeland’s girls basketball team 59-20 in a Trailways East game on Tuesday.

Lourdes (4-0, 1-0 in conference) led 40-7 at halftime, sparked by 14 points from Bauer.

