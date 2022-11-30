Lourdes routs Dodgeland girls in league opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSHKOSH — Hailee Bauer scored a game-high 16 points as Lourdes Academy defeated Dodgeland’s girls basketball team 59-20 in a Trailways East game on Tuesday.Lourdes (4-0, 1-0 in conference) led 40-7 at halftime, sparked by 14 points from Bauer.Dodgeland (3-1, 0-1) was led by Mallory Kohn with six points and seven rebounds. Madee Peplinski grabbed eight rebounds. Emma Carpenter finished with five points and six rebounds."We came out flat and were not ready for their physical style of play,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Schramek said.Dodgeland hosts Hustisford on Friday.LOURDES 59, DODGELAND 20Dodgeland 7 13 — 20Lourdes 40 19 — 59Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 0 1-5 1, Kohn 3 0-1 6, Holtz 1 0-0 3, Peplinski 1 0-3 2, Carpenter 2 0-2 5, Firari 1 0-0 2 Totals 7 1-11 20Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Proud 0 2-6 2, Bauer 6 1-2 16, Ruedinger 4 0-0 9, Mullen 2 0-0 4, Hafemeister 4 2-3 9, Nielsen 1 1-2 4, Slusarski 0 2-4 2, Moore 2 3-4 8, McDowell 2 0-0 5, Verbeten 0 1-2 1 Totals 17 11-21 59Three-point goals — D (Holtz, Carpenter), L (Bauer 3, Ruedinger, Moore, McDowell)Total fouls — D 14, L 15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-24
