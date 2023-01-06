Falcons fall to Lourdes

OSHKOSH — JJ McKellips scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half for Lourdes Academy in a 63-24 Trailways East win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Lucas Schettle added 17 points for Lourdes (6-4, 5-1 in conference).

