Lourdes cruises past Hustisford boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 6, 2023

OSHKOSH — JJ McKellips scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half for Lourdes Academy in a 63-24 Trailways East win over Hustisford's boys basketball team on Thursday.

Lucas Schettle added 17 points for Lourdes (6-4, 5-1 in conference).

Casey Grudzinski and Andrew Maas each had six points for Hustisford (2-6, 2-4). Grudzinski added seven rebounds while Maas had five rebounds and three blocks.

"Turnovers continue to be our Achilles heel," Hustisford boys basketball coach Rylee Nass said. "We had 18 in the first half (25 total). We need to continue to improve as a team."

The Falcons host Oakfield on Tuesday.

LOURDES 67, HUSTISFORD 24

Hustisford 5 19 — 24
Lourdes 40 27 — 67

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Bischoff 1 1-2 3, Schrieber 2 1-2 5, Grudzinski 3 0-0 6, Stemper 1 0-0 2, Peplinski 1 0-0 2 Totals 11 2-6 24

Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Bauer 0 1-2 1, Tollard 3 0-0 6, Machiros 1 2-4 5, Wing 4 0-0 8, Schettle 6 4-5 17, Studinski 0 0-2 2, McKellips 10 4-6 28 Totals 23 11-19 67

Three-point goals — L (Machrios, Schettle, McKellips 4)
Total fouls — H 15, L 11
