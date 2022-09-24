OSHKOSH — Wade Lindahl threw two touchdown passes to Dominic Bauer and also rushed for a score as Lourdes Academy defeated Johnson Creek’s football team 35-7 in a Trailways Conference game at Titan Stadium on Friday night.
Lourdes (4-2, 3-1 in conference) led 21-0 after one quarter on Lindahl’s two touchdown passes and a 1-yard TD run. The Knights added a short rushing score and a 33-yard interception return to lead it 35-0 at halftime.
Junior running back Silas Hartz scored on a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for Johnson Creek (3-4, 2-2 in conference). Hartz had 51 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw for 140 yards and ran for 69 yards in the loss.
"They are good,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They spread us out and beat us, hands down. We had five starters out with injuries in the second half. We’re as banged up as we’ve ever been. When you only have one senior, you have no depth. Credit our younger kids for playing hard against a powerhouse. We’ve got to get healthy.”
Johnson Creek hosts Fall River/Rio next Friday. Fall River/Rio enters the game 3-4 and 2-2 in conference after a 42-21 win over Pardeeville. Quarterback Matthew Miller has 289 yards passing and 214 yards rushing in Fall River/Rio’s flex bone scheme. Running back Conner Richardson has 244 yards on the ground this season.
LOURDES 35, JOHNSON CREEK 7
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 7 — 7
Lourdes Academy 2 14 0 0 — 35
First Quarter
L — Bauer 22 pass from Lindahl (Ralofsky kick)
L — Bauer 30 pass from Lindahl (Hamill kick)
L — Lindahl 1 run (Hamill kick)
Second Quarter
L — Mecklenburg 5 run (Hamill kick)
L — Ralofsky 33 interception return (Hamill kick)
Fourth Quarter
JC — Hartz 4 run (Herman kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC 10, L 14. Total offense: JC 204, L 199. Rushing: JC 25-140, L 28-90. Passing: JC 64, L 109. Fumbles-lost: JC 0-0, L 0-0. Penalties: JC 4-20, L 6-45
