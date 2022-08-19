LOMIRA — Junior quarterback Connor Steers rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns in Lomira’s 53-7 season opening victory over Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday.

The Lions rolled up 386 yards rushing and led 40-0 at halftime. Horicon/Hustisford got on the board in the third quarter when junior quarterback Carter Schwartz threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Alex Davis, who finished with two catches for 70 yards.

