LOMIRA — Junior quarterback Connor Steers rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns in Lomira’s 53-7 season opening victory over Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday.
The Lions rolled up 386 yards rushing and led 40-0 at halftime. Horicon/Hustisford got on the board in the third quarter when junior quarterback Carter Schwartz threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Alex Davis, who finished with two catches for 70 yards.
"They are a better ball team than us,” Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller said. “They executed well and they were fast. We missed a lot of tackles and got outplayed on the line on both sides of the ball.
“When Carrter did have time, he made some great throws. One went for a touchdown. We had to use a lot of young guys. We lost a two-way starter before the game, then lost our top receiver and top running back during the game. We’re a young team. This was a tough way to start. Hats off to Lomira. They played a good game."
The Marshfalcons host Mayville at their new field at Horicon High School next Friday.
LOMIRA 53, HUSTICON 7
Husticon 0 0 7 0 — 7
Lomira 20 20 6 7 — 53
First Quarter
L — Wagoner 45 run (pass failed)
L — Steers 16 run (Steers run)
L — Steers 20 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
L — Steers 12 run (Harmon run)
L — Harmon 16 run (kick failed)
L — Schaumberg 3 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
HH — Davis 42 pass from Schwartz (Bischoff kick)
Fourth Quarter
L — Schaumberg 12 run (kick failed)
L — Goebel 1 run (Zingsheim kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: HH 2, L 21. Total offense: HH 80, L 386. Rushing: HH 9-21, L 38-337. Passing: HH 71, L 49. Fumbles-lost: HH 3-3, L 0-0. Penalties: HH 2-20, L 10-75
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Fraze 1-8, L Schaumberg 8-97. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — HH, Schwartz 3-6-0, Steers 4-6-0. Receiving: HH Davis 2-70, L Sacotte 3-34
