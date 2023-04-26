Owen Breunig pitched a complete-game one-hitter and helped his own cause with an RBI double in Lodi’s 2-1 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.
Lodi (5-4, 2-1 in conference) scored two runs in the first inning and the Blue Devils made them stand up. Keegan Fleischman singled under the glove of Luther Prep second baseman Jon Westendorf and Breunig drove him in with a deep fly ball to center. Breunig advanced to third on the throw and scored on Eli Schneider’s ground ball single to center.
Breunig allowed his only hit of the game in the first inning and got out of a two-out jam with two runners on by striking out Dylan Mantel.
Breunig retired the next 16 batters he faced until Winkel drew a one-out walk in the seventh. Winkel stole second and later scored on an error with two outs, but Breunig got the next batter to ground out to end it.
Winkel threw six innings and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks over six innings Breunig struck out seven in the victory.
“Lodi’s pitcher, Owen Bruenig was extremely efficient on the mound throwing only 65 pitches over seven innings,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
“He made us swing. We did put a good bat on the ball numerous times but time and again it was right at someone.
“For our part junior Silas Winkel was able to minimize the damage in the first after giving up three consecutive hits. He settled down and got through six complete. I was very happy how he competed considering how Lodi hit the ball in the first inning.
“There were also some other hard hit balls off of him but our defense turned in a good performance as well. Sophomore Owen Proctor gave us a solid seventh inning. Credit sophomore Michael Krebs with two tough catches in center field at critical times.
“For us, this was a game in which we showed we can compete against the tough Capital North teams.”
Luther Prep (3-6, 1-2) faces Lodi in the rematch at Dane Baseball Field on Thursday.
LODI 2, LUTHER PREP 1
Lodi 200 000 0 — 2 6 1
Luther Prep 000 000 1 — 1 1 0
Leading hitters — Lo (Breunig 3x4, 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo (Breunig 7-1-1-0-7-1), LP (Winkel L 6-6-2-2-3-3, Proctor 1-0-0-0-2-1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.