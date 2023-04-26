Michael Krebs
Luther Prep center fielder Michael Krebs makes a sliding catch during a Capitol North baseball game against Lodi on Tuesday at LPS. Lodi won 2-1.

 Kevin Wilson

Owen Breunig pitched a complete-game one-hitter and helped his own cause with an RBI double in Lodi’s 2-1 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.

Lodi (5-4, 2-1 in conference) scored two runs in the first inning and the Blue Devils made them stand up. Keegan Fleischman singled under the glove of Luther Prep second baseman Jon Westendorf and Breunig drove him in with a deep fly ball to center. Breunig advanced to third on the throw and scored on Eli Schneider’s ground ball single to center.

