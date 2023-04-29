TOWN OF DANE - Keegan Fleischman allowed just three hits in a complete game victory for Lodi as the Blue Devils completed a Capitol North sweep over Luther Prep's baseball team with a 4-1 win on Thursday.

Lodi (6-4, 3-1 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Luther Prep (1-3 in conference) tied it in the top of the fifth when Dylan Mantel reached on an error, advanced to third on Micah Westendorf's groundout and scored on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Parker Winghart.

