TOWN OF DANE - Keegan Fleischman allowed just three hits in a complete game victory for Lodi as the Blue Devils completed a Capitol North sweep over Luther Prep's baseball team with a 4-1 win on Thursday.
Lodi (6-4, 3-1 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Luther Prep (1-3 in conference) tied it in the top of the fifth when Dylan Mantel reached on an error, advanced to third on Micah Westendorf's groundout and scored on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Parker Winghart.
The Blue Devils scored three in the bottom of the frame and led the rest of the way.
Joey Olson took the loss for the Phoenix.
"We are playing some pretty good ball," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "We just need to get a few timely hits to put some runs across. Senior Joe Olson pitched on three days rest and did an outstanding job. He had what ended up to be the winning runner picked off in the fifth inning but we failed to complete the play.
"If we get that out, Joe gets out of the inning without any damage. I ended up having to pull him after two outs with bases loaded and a 2-0 count."
Sophomore Owen Proctor came in and worked the count to 3-2 before issuing a walk and forcing in the winning run.
LODI 4, LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 000 010 0 - 1 3 1
Lodi 001 030 X - 4 5 1
Leading hitters - Lo (Breunig 2x4, 2B, Schneider 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - LP (Olson L 4.2-4-4-4-3-6, Proctor 1.1-1-0-0-0-1), Lo (Fleischman W 7-3-1-0-5-2)
