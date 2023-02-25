Lodi defeats Luther Prep boys to earn first conference win Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 25, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LODI - Senior guard/forward Brian Meitzner led a balanced attack with 12 points, leading Lodi to a 57-50 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep's boys basketball team on Friday.Nine players scored for Lodi (8-15, 1-9 in conference). The Blue Devils led by seven at halftime and won by the same margin for their first league victory in their final league contest.Junior guard Ben Vasold scored 15 points, sophomore guard Sam Splinter added 11 and junior guard Ben Fix added 10 for Luther Prep (9-14, 1-9).The Phoenix host North Fond du Lac in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at LPS.LODI 57, LUTHER PREP 50Luther Prep 18 32 - 50Lodi 25 32 - 57Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) - Fix 4 0-0 10, Shepherd 0 2-2 2, Vasold 4 6-8 15, Pederson 1 2-4 4, Lawrenz 1 2-2 4, Burow 0 2-2 2, Splinter 3 3-3 11, Archer 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 13-17 50Lodi (fg ft-fta tp) - Traeder 1 2-2 5, Fleischman 4 0-0 9, Sargeant 2 0-0 5, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Meitzner 4 3-6 12, Kolinski 2 2-5 6, Krugman 3 2-2 8, Klann 2 2-3 6, Puls 2 0-0 4 Totals 21 11-18 57Three-point goals - LP (Fix 2, Vasold, Splinter 2), Lo (Traeder, Fleischman, Sargeant, Meitzner 2)Total fouls - LP 16, Lo 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-23
