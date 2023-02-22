Living Word Lutheran downs Hustisford boys in regular season finale Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 22, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JACKSON - Earl Holland scored a game-high 19 points for Living Word Lutheran in a 63-44 victory over Hustisford's boys basketball team in the regular season finale on Tuesday.Andrew Maas had 12 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Hustisford (5-16).The Falcons travel to play Elkhart Lake-Glenbuelah in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.LIVING WORD 63, HUSTISFORD 44Hustisford 18 26 - 44Living Word 30 33 - 63Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) - Bischoff 2 1-1 5, Schreiber 1 0-0 2, Davis 3 4-5 10, Grudzinski 4 0-1 8, Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Maas 5 2-4 12, Stemper 1 1-2 3, Peplinski 18 8-13 44Living Word (fg ft-fta tp) - Wissenberger 1 0-1 2, Everts 1 0-0 2, Groppe 2 0-0 5, Krueger 3 0-0 7, Oliver 2 1-2 6, Schaefer 7 1-1 15, Holland 6 2-2 19, Lewis 0 1-2 1, Fox 3 0-0 6 Totals 25 5-8 63Three-point goals - L (Groppe, Krueger, Oliver, Holland 5)Total fouls - H 9, L 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
