HUSTISFORD — Three different players scored for Living Word Lutheran in a 3-1 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland's girls soccer team on Saturday.
In the 46th minute, Izzy Balsewicz ran onto a short clearance by the defense and converted a shot from 20 yards out.
In the 53rd minute, Hailey Luedtke took a free kick from 35 yards out through the keeper's outstretched hands.
Melissa Howard's free kick from 40 yards out in the 63rd minute gave Living Word Lutheran (3-0) a three-goal advantage.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-2-1) got on the board with less than two minutes remaining on a goal by Madee Peplinski. Riley Becker received a throw-in on the right side and sent a one touch high pass into the box that bounced once. Peplinski was able to beat the keeper to it and touch it by her and followed it and tapped it in the goal.
"We started this game with a lot of energy and dominated the entire 1st half
with the ball only crossing midfield a handful of times," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer Otto Hopfinger said.
"Living Word's only shot in the first half was off a free kick. I don't recall
ever seeing a half in all my years with this much domination of play without a goal being scored. We had countless opportunities to score in the
first half and could not penetrate the goal.
"At halftime, I was very confident we were going to dominate the second half as well because there was no indication whatsoever that Living Word was going to be able to penetrate our side of the field. However at halftime our legs turned to rubber and theirs became stronger.
"The wind definitely was a factor but we just ran out of gas and got caught out of position on the first goal and then their next two goals were just bad luck with two free kicks that slipped through our fingers.
"But the positive thing is we did not give up and finally found the back of the net when Madee received a high one touch pass from Riley and out hustled the keeper to knock it in the goal.
"We just need to keep working our way into game shape so we can play at a
high-level for 80 minutes and then the victories will start stacking up."
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Luther Prep on Tuesday.
