SUN PRAIRIE—Watertown junior Lily Oiler advanced to sectional competition with a straight set singles victory at the Sun Prairie West subsectional on Monday.
Oiler defeated DeForest’s Chloe Knutson 6-3, 6-0 to earn a berth in the No. 1 singles flight at the Stoughton sectional on Wednesday.
“Lily played one of the best matches of her career against a very solid opponent,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Chloe likes to hit big and rips groundstrokes from anywhere on the court, and Lily did a great job of neutralizing her power and getting balls back deep. But Lily also dictated play and was hitting her forehand with a lot of pace. That confidence is key for her. Making the sectional is an awesome accomplishment.”
The rest of the Goslings ended their season at the subsectional.
Rylee Bilgrien went 1-1 at No. 2 singles, as did Maddy Braatz at No. 4 singles. The Goslings were ousted in the first round in the remaining four flights.
“We ran into some great competition today,” Dobbins said. “This subsectional has a lot of talent in it. Despite the results, I thought we played as well as we could and represented ourselves well. This team has come so far this season. We came in with very little experience at the varsity level, and we learned what it takes to be successful. With most of this team coming back next year it is going to be a lot of fun. I know they are motivated to improve and take it to the next level.
“Rylee, Ava (Ashenfelter) and Maddy played their last matches, and we will really miss them. I’m proud of these girls for what they have done on the court, but more importantly how they have represented us off the court. They are incredible students and members of the community. It’s been a joy to coach them.”
