Luther Prep junior tight end Dylan Mantel picks up first down yardage on this reception during a Metro Classic football game against Lake Country Lutheran on Friday in Hartland. Lake Country Lutheran won 42-13.
Luther Prep junior tight end Dylan Mantel picks up first down yardage on this reception during a Metro Classic football game against Lake Country Lutheran on Friday in Hartland. Lake Country Lutheran won 42-13.
HARTLAND — Luther Prep’s playoff hopes took a huge hit on Friday in a 42-13 Metro Classic loss to Lake Country Lutheran on Friday.
Luther Prep (4-4, 3-3 in conference) took a 7-0 lead when junior quarterback Ben Vasold threw a 21-yard TD pass to senior receiver Lucas Holtz in the first quarter.
Lake Country Lutheran (3-5, 3-3) responded with 42 unanswered points. The Lightning rushed for four touchdowns, returned a punt for a score and capped the offensive blitz with a touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 42-7.
Junior running back Arthur Robinson returned from a lengthy injury and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with nine carries for 30 yards. Calvin Burrow led the Phoenix on the ground with 12 carries for 49 yards.
Vasold was 7-of-14 for 61 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Dylan Mantel caught two passes for 22 yards.
Lake Country Lutheran quarterback Jackson Menzel was 9-of-15 for 152 yards and one touchdown. Running back Matthew Dobson rushed 11 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Roell caught two passes for 68 yards including a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Luther Prep hosts conference unbeaten Martin Luther in the regular season finale next Friday, needing an upset win in order to become playoff eligible.
The Spartans enter the game 7-1 and 6-0 in conference after a 27-20 win over Racine St. Catherine’s. Quarterback Jack Henry Strohmeyer has 795 passing yards. Kyle Moore (525 rushing yards) and Tyrone Sanford (341) are the running backs. L’Shawn Taylor is the team’s leading receiver with 431 yards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.