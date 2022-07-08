Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team routed Columbus 13-1 at Washington Park on Thursday.
Watertown scored multiple runs in each of its four at bats and won in five innings.
With two away in the first, Taylor Walter singled home a run to tie the game at 1. Landon Fendt added a run-scoring single to center and Nathan Walter’s two-RBI double to left upped the margin to 4-1.
Watertown did some more two-out damage in the second, scoring three more times to go up 7-1. Taylor Walter tripled in a pair and scored via error in the infield on a grounder off the bat of Evan Sellnow.
Brady Martin clubbed a three-run shot to left in the third. Martin, who was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, took a 2-0 offering out of the park with two down, making it 10-1. In the fourth, Ethan Johnson doubled home two runs for the final margin.
Martin started and allowed an earned run on three hits with four strikeouts in three frames to pick up the victory. Ayden Schauer pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth innings.
Watertown travels to face Columbus on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN 13, COLUMBUS 1 (5)
Columbus 100 00 — 1 3 5
Watertown 433 3x — 13 12 2
Leading hitters — WTN: Martin 2x4 (HR), T. Walter 2x3 (3B), Fendt 2x3, Johnson 2x3 (2B), Pfeifer (2B), N. Walter (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Sullivan L; 3-9-10-4-1-1, Soldner 1-3-3-1-1-0; WTN: Martin W; 3-3-1-1-4-1, A. Schauer 2-0-0-0-0-0.
