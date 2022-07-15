PLOVER — Holmen scored the winning run in the ninth inning, topping Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team 6-5 in the opening game of the Plover Tournament on Friday.

Holmen’s Tyrus McCoy singled on an 0-2 pitch to open the ninth. He moved up a base on a pair of ground outs and scored from third with two away when a 3-2 offering by Caleb Hinkes resulted in a wild pitch.

Nathan Walter’s sacrifice bunt scored Evan Sellnow, who doubled to reach base, to give Watertown a 4-3 edge in the fourth. Holmen scored on a wild pitch to knot it at 4 apiece in the home half of the fourth.

Steven Gates’ fielder’s choice in the sixth allowed Watertown to push ahead 5-4. Holmen, once again, answered in its half of the frame on a two-out single by Ryland Wall.

Brady Martin started for Watertown (7-5), allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits in five innings.

Gates fanned three and allowed an earned run in 1 1/3 innings. He turned it over to Brady Schauer, who pitched a scoreless inning. Hinkes pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing an earned run on one hit in the loss.

Watertown plays Eau Claire today at 3 p.m. in Plover before taking on Plover tonight at 8 p.m.

HOLMEN 6, WATERTOWN 5 (9)

Watertown 003 101 000 — 5 5 5

Holmen 300 101 001 — 6 5 3

Leading hitters — WTN: Sellnow (2B); H: McCoy (2x5)

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WTN: Martin 5-2-4-1-2-4, Gates 1.1-2-1-1-3-0, B. Schauer 1-0-0-0-0-2, Hinkes L; 1.1-1-1-1-0-1; H: Wall 6-4-5-2-3-2, Boylen W; 3-1-0-0-4-0.

Load comments