BEAVER DAM — Watertown's 19U American Legion baseball team fell to host Beaver Dam 9-8 on Tuesday.Watertown, which saw its four-game win streak snapped, jumped ahead 3-0 in the third inning on a bases-clearing three-run double with two away by Taylor Walter.In the home half of the fourth, Beaver Dam scored four times on four hits to gain a 4-3 edge.Nathan Walter came through with one away in the Watertown (5-3) fifth, tripling home three runs. Nathan Pfeifer followed with a run-scoring single that made it 7-4.Beaver Dam pushed ahead again in its half of the fifth, scoring four times on three hits to make it 8-7. Beaver Dam added an insurance run on a base knock in the sixth.Steven Gates singled home a run in the Watertown seventh, closing the margin to 9-8. With runners on first and second, Ayden Schauer popped out on the infield to end it.Gates took the loss, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits in six frames. He struck out five and walked seven.Watertown travels to face Hartford on Thursday at 7 p.m.BEAVER DAM 9, WATERTOWN 8Watertown 003 040 1 — 8 10 2Beaver Dam 000 441 x — 9 10 3Leading hitters — W: Gates 2x5, T. Walter 2x4 (2B), N. Walter (3B), Martin (2B), Johnson (2B); BD: Jimenez 2x4, Schartenberg 2x3 (2B), Westover 2x4 (3B), Soto (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Gates L; 6-10-9-5-5-7; BD: Tisdale 2.2-3-3-0-4-1, Schmut 1.1-2-2-2-1-1, Soto W; 2-3-2-1-2-1, Woods SV; 1-2-1-1-1-1.
