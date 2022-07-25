LEBANON — Noah Zubke hit a two-run single during a four-run rally in the eighth innings to help the Lebanon Whitetails defeat the Helenville Rebels 7-5 in a Rock River League baseball game at Legends Field on Sunday.
Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Hunter Herpel’s solo home run to left center and never trailed. The Whitetails added two unearned runs in the fourth to go up 3-0.
Helenville rallied for single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Whitetails starter Cameron Streich left with the lead after five innings and earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Dylan Immel finished up in relief, alllowing three runs (one earned) on four this with five strikeouts and four walks over the final four innings.
In the eighth, Daniel Hackbarth drew a bases loaded walk, Kenny Immel hit a sacrifice fly and Zubke hit his two-run single up the middle to give the Whitetails 7-2 advantage. The Rebels rallied for three runs in the ninth but came up short.
Dante Heard took the loss for Helenville, allowing seven runs (one earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and six walks over eight innings. Heard added two hits and drove in a run at the plate. Josh Schoonover had three of Helenville’s 10 hits in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.