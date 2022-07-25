LEBANON — Noah Zubke hit a two-run single during a four-run rally in the eighth innings to help the Lebanon Whitetails defeat the Helenville Rebels 7-5 in a Rock River League baseball game at Legends Field on Sunday.

Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Hunter Herpel’s solo home run to left center and never trailed. The Whitetails added two unearned runs in the fourth to go up 3-0.

Load comments