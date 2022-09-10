JOHNSON CREEK — Carter Drews threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Krueger with 22 seconds remaining to lift Cambria-Friesland to a 28-22 Trailways Conference win over Johnson Creek on Friday at Glover Field.

Playing for the third consecutive game without injured starting quarterback Dylan Bredlow, Johnson Creek (1-3, 1-1 in conference) put forth an inspired effort against its longtime rival on Parents’ Night.

Load comments