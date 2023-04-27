WATERLOO — — Trailing 3-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Cambridge softball team rallied for five runs and then held off the Pirates (4-3 overall, 2-2 conference) in the bottom of the frame to win 7-6 at Fireman’s Park on Tuesday.

Junior Saveea Freeland hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score freshman Maggie Porter to tie the game at 3-3. Senior Kayla Roidt then hit a go-ahead single to score freshman Marissa Schneider.

