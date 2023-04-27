WATERLOO — — Trailing 3-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Cambridge softball team rallied for five runs and then held off the Pirates (4-3 overall, 2-2 conference) in the bottom of the frame to win 7-6 at Fireman’s Park on Tuesday.
Junior Saveea Freeland hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score freshman Maggie Porter to tie the game at 3-3. Senior Kayla Roidt then hit a go-ahead single to score freshman Marissa Schneider.
Senior Hannah Larson then hit a two-run double to score freshman McKenna Angerhofer and junior Julia Schneider. Larson then scored off an RBI single from sophomore Megan Bernhardt to give Cambridge (2-4, 2-1) a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Freeland recorded two outs before a wild pitch and two RBI singles scored three runs, cutting the Cambridge lead to 7-6.
With the tying run on third base and the game-winning run on second for Waterloo, Freeland got Kailee Rahn to ground out and end the game, giving Cambridge the upset over the ninth-ranked team in Division 4. Freeland earned the win, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts.
Roidt finished two-for-three at the plate, also hitting a sacrifice flyout in the first to score Julia Schneider. Bernhardt also hit an RBI single in the first to score Freeland.
Ava Jaehnke and Leeah Dorn each had two hits for Waterloo (4-3, 2-2). Grace Marty took the loss.
