Owen Haseleu
Junior tight end Owen Haseleu scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass for Waterloo’s only points in a 32-6 loss to Lancaster in a Level 1 playoff game on Friday in Waterloo.

 Sadye Ring

WATERLOO—Fifth-seeded Lancaster routed fourth-seeded Waterloo 32-6 in a Division 6 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.

Peyton Alvarado rushed 25 times for 157 yards and one touchdown for the Flying Arrows (7-3). Jacob DiVall added 19 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

