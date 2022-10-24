WATERLOO—Fifth-seeded Lancaster routed fourth-seeded Waterloo 32-6 in a Division 6 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.
Peyton Alvarado rushed 25 times for 157 yards and one touchdown for the Flying Arrows (7-3). Jacob DiVall added 19 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
Waterloo (7-3) trailed 20-0 at halftime and scored its only points in the third quarter on junior quarterback Cal Hush’s 53-yard TD pass to junior tight end Owen Haseleu. Lancaster responded with two short touchdown runs by DiVall to put the game away.
Hush completed 10 of 25 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Rick Ugorji led the Pirates on the ground with 10 carries for 38 yards.
Lancaster travels to face Kenosha St. Joseph in a Level 2 game next Friday.
LANCASTER 32, WATERLOO 6
Lancaster 7 13 12 0—32
Waterloo 0 0 6 0—6
First Quarter
L—DiVall 6 run (Murphy kick)
Second Quarter
L—Alvarado 14 run (Murphy kick)
L—M. Wolf 5 pass from N. Wolf (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W—Haseleu 53 pass from Hush (kick failed)
L—DiVall 2 run (pass failed)
L—DiVall 1 run (run failed)
Team statistics—Total yards. L 427, W 194. Rushing: L 48-322, W 27-57. Passing: L 105, W 137. Fumbles-lost: L 0-0, W 2-1.
Individual statistics—Rushing L Alvarado 25-157, DiVall 48-322. W Ugorji 10-38. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) L N Wold 1-3-0, DiVall 5-6-1, Alvarado 0-1-1. W Hush 10-25-1, Marshall 0-1-0. Receiving: L Oyen 4-69, Taylor 1-31. W Haseleu 2-55, R. Sturgill 3-51, Firari 3-24
