Birkholz commits to The Citadel

LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran senior Levi Birkholz verbally committed to The Citadel for men's basketball recently.

Birkholz, who also had offers from NCAA Division 2 schools Minnesota State Moorhead, Northern Michigan and Winona State, averaged 22.9 points per game a season ago, adding 7.6 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Birkholz was a first team all-league selection in the Capitol North the last two seasons, helping the Warriors to a 16-9 record a year ago.

