Levi Birkholz

Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Levi Birkholz dunks during a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal versus Brillion at the Kohl Center on Thursday, March 16. Birkholz was voted Capitol North Player of the Year in voting held recently.

 Contributed/TJK Wolf Productions

Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Levi Birkholz won Capitol North Player of the Year and Lake Mills sophomore guard AJ Bender earned first-team honors in Capitol North boys basketball voting held recently.

Birkholz earns his third consecutive first-team honor while Bender is a back-to-back selection.

