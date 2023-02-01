Warrior earn three dual wins at Laconia

ROSENDALE — In a 5-dual invitational at Laconia High School on Saturday, wrestlers in the middle weights for the Lakeside Lutheran High School Warriors had another big day.

Junior Sam Schmidt and freshman Colten Schultz both finished 5-0 on the day. Colten Schultz earned three pins and two forfeits at 160 pounds, while Schmidt earned two pins, one decision and 2 forfeits at 152 pounds.

