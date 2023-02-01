ROSENDALE — In a 5-dual invitational at Laconia High School on Saturday, wrestlers in the middle weights for the Lakeside Lutheran High School Warriors had another big day.
Junior Sam Schmidt and freshman Colten Schultz both finished 5-0 on the day. Colten Schultz earned three pins and two forfeits at 160 pounds, while Schmidt earned two pins, one decision and 2 forfeits at 152 pounds.
Senior Dane McIlvain looked strong and fast at 138 pounds in his two wins by pinfall and two forfeits, finishing with a 4-1 record. Sophomore Ryan Schultz earned each of his four wins by pinfall and was dominant in the top position. Schultz lost just one closely contested match versus Milwaukee Riverside’s Robert Houston at the 145 pound weight class.
Freshman Owen Fleming of the Warriors also earned a pin over Iris Medina of Chilton at 120 pounds. Other Warriors earning team points by receiving forfeits include freshmen Brayden Luebke, Elijah Nelson, Zach Hallman, Lincoln Coates, Sabastian Murray, Corban Meyer, and junior Markus Rabehl.
The Warriors will compete in the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. The Warriors were able to fill 12 of 14 weight classes in many of the duals and earned wins versus Laconia (54-24), Ripon (42-35), and Cambridge (46-36). Lakeside fell short in the duals versus Chilton (24-54) and Milwaukee Riverside (36-42).
Chilton/Hilbert 54, Lakeside Lutheran 24
106: Ayden Daul (C) received forfeit
113: Jacob Propson (C) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 0:38
120: Owen Fleming (LL) pinned Iris Medina (C) at 2:52
126: David Behnke (C) received forfeit
132: Hudson Ludwig (C) pinned Markus Rabehl (LL) at 3:24
138: Jack Lisowe (C) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 3:24
145: Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Gus Vandenhouten (C) at 5:08
152: Sam Schmidt (LL) pinned Brandon Heimann (C) at 0:48
160: Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Slaytt Nolan (C) at 3:57
170: Jesse Elmer (C) received forfeit
182: Jordan Schmitz (C) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 4:55
195: Ayden Keuler (C) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 1:13
285: Logan See (CHHI) over Corban Meyer (LALU) (Fall 1:05)
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Laconia 21
106: Thane Glewen (L) received forfeit
113: Alana Merrill (L) dec. Elijah Nelson (LL) 7-6
120: Grahm Lemmenes (L) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 3:08
126: Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132: Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit
138: Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit
145: Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Adalynn Last (L) at 0:21
152: Sam Schmidt (LL) pinned Oliver Glewen (L) at 1:25
160: Colten Schultz (LL) received forfeit
182: Sabastian Murray (LL) received forfeit
195: Lincoln Coates (L) received forfeit
220: Noah Larson (L) received forfeit
285: Corban Meyer (LL) received forfeit
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Ripon 35
106: Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit
113: Elijah Nelson (LL) received forfeit
120: Owen Fleming (LL) received forfeit
126: Erik Brockman (R) pinned Zach Hallman (LL) at 3:10
132: Joey Williams (R) tech. fall Markus Rabehl (LL) 17-1
138: Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Raymond Ellis (R) at 0:39
145: Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Kellin Kehl (R) at 1:37
152: Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit
160: Colten Schultz (LO) received forfeit
182: Tyler Bradley (R) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 0:59
195: Jordan Perkins (R) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 1:42
220: Jamason Nordquist (R) received forfeit
285: Caden Kraege (R) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 0:49)
Milwaukee Riverside 42, Lakeside Lutheran 36
106: Thomas McDade (MR) received forfeit
113: Alina Vang (MRUGM) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 0:24
120: Jeffery Jewell (M) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 5:45
126: Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
132: Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit
138: Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit
145: Robert Houston (MR) pinned Ryan Schultz (LL) at 3:44
152: Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit
160: Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Dionte Carson (MR) at 5:29
182: Mahogany Shavies (MR) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 0:25
195: Lincoln Coates (LL) received forfeit
220: Marion Williams (MR) received forfeit
285: Daymian Thurmond (MR) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 1:04
Lakeside Lutheran 46, Cambridge 36
106: Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit
113: Clayton Stenjem (C) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 1:22
120: Owen Fleming (LL) received forfeit
126: Mason Sonnenberg (C) received forfeit
132: Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit
138: Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 4:50
145: Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Travis Colts (C) at 3:24
152: Sam Schmidt (LL) major dec. Owain Nelles (C) 11-2
160: Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Aiden Sperle (C) at 3:42
170: Sam Hanson (C) received forfeit
182: Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 0:22
195: Joe Downing (C) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 1:11
220: Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) received forfeit
285: Corban Meyer (LL) received forfeit
