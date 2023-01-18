LAKE MILLS -- Cambridge edged host Lakeside Lutheran 42-39 in a nonconference wrestling dual on Tuesday.
Colten Schultz got things started for Lakeside with a fall in 2 minutes, 36 seconds versus Sam Hanson at 170 pounds for the first match of the night.
The Warriors were able to fill 12 of the 14 weight classes and received forfeits wins at 285, 106, 120, 132, and 145 pounds.
Sam Schmidt hung on for a gritty 7-6 decision win versus Aiden Sperle at 160 pounds to finish out the night for the Warriors, but they ultimately fell short in the dual, losing to the Blue Jays by three points. The Warriors are still battling injuries, but hope to return to full strength by next Tuesday’s home dual versus Jefferson.
CAMBRIDGE 42, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39
106 — Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit
113 — Clayton Stenjem (CAMB) pinned Caleb Studnicka at 1:13
120 — Owen Fleming (LL) received forfeit
126 — Mason Sonnenberg (CAMB) pinned Hunter Sommer at 1:32
132 — Zach Hallman (LL) received forfeit
138 — Tyce Bettenhausen (CAMB) pinned Gabe Weidner at 2:17
145 — James Monday (LL) received forfeit
152 — Owain Nelles (CAMB) pinned Ryan Schultz at 1:28
160 — Sam Schmidt (LL) dec. Aiden Sperle 7-6
*170 — Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Sam Hanson at 2:36
182 — Gunnar Sperle (CAMB) received forfeit
195 — Joe Downing (CAMB) pinned Sabastian Murray at 0:57
220 — Jamayne Flom-Pressley (CAMB) received forfeit
