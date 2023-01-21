LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep had a poison to pick on Friday night.
The Phoenix chose the perimeter poison.
“Size-wise, we don’t match up great (with Lakeside Lutheran),” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We tried to take away the inside and the penetration, and then they knocked down nine 3s in the first half.”
Lakeside Lutheran opened the game on a 23-8 run and kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way on its way to a 68-51 Capitol North romp over Luther Prep at LLHS.
The Phoenix clogged the lane and were careful enough with the ball on offense to deny Lakeside senior forward Levi Birkholz any dunk opportunities. Birkholz settled for putting on a shooting clinic with a game-high 22 points including four triples.
Birkholz got plenty of chances to rest, because the Warriors just had too many weapons to account for.
Senior guard Will Miller added 10 points. Junior guard Kooper Mlsna added nine. Senior forward Anders Liermann and senior guard/forward Trey Lauber each added six and senior forward Ethan Schuetz added six.
With the exception of Miller, this lineup runs from 6-foot-4 to 6-8. Lakeside (11-1, 3-1 Capitol North) shot well from the outside, passed well enough to create scoring chances in the lane and burned the Phoenix a few times with takeaways and transition scoring.
"We did a decent job taking care of the basketball,” Vasold said. “We made a few mistakes. That will happen. They are so long and so quick. Todd (Lakeside Lutheran coach Todd Jahns) has got them playing well. They know how to play physical and not foul. They’ve got a good team.”
Luther Prep (6-5, 0-4) never stopped battling. Junior guard Ben Vasold got his points, scoring 18 including three 3s. Senior guard Jude Lawrenz added 10.
The Phoenix opened the second half on a 8-0 run by looking to their role players to score. Vasold contributed an assist and a defensive rebound during the run. Lawrenz and junior guard Jonah Mittelstadt scored tough baskets in the lane.
“I was proud of the way the guys came out in the second half,” coach Vasold said. “We talked out it after the game, how important it is for us to get balanced scoring. For use to be the best team we can be, we need to get balanced scoring. Jude Lawrenz played really well tonight. He was aggressive taking it to the rim. Will Archer stepped, too."
Liermann countered with all seven of his points in the opening minutes of the second half to make sure Lakeside’s lead was never smaller than 16 points.
Luther Prep senior forward Nathan Schmidt left the game due to injury. He finished with four points.
“He’s the heart and soul of our team,” coach Vasold said. “I always know what I’m going to get out of him. He’s our talker on defense. He goes up against guys bigger and longer and muscles his way in there. He loves the challenge. If he’s coming out of the game, you know it’s something serious. We’re hoping for the best.”
Lakside Lutheran takes on Menomonee Falls at the Luke Homan Showcase at Brookfield Central High School today at 12:45 p.m., then hosts Mount Horeb on Tuesday.
Luther Prep hosts Hustisford on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, LUTHER PREP 51
Luther Prep 45 23 — 68
Lakeside 22 29 — 51
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Fix 1 0-0 3, Vasold 7 1-2 18, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Lawrenz 4 1-2 10, Mittelstadt 2 0-0 4, Burrow 0 0-1 0, Splinter 2 0-0 4, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Archer 1 1-4 3, Schmidt 2 0-0 4 Totals 21 4-11 51
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauber 3 0-0 7, Miller 4 0-0 10, Jahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 2 1-2 6, Reinke 0 2-2 2, Birkholz 9 0-0 22, Mlsna 4 0-0 9, Liermann 2 2-2 7, Jorgenson 1 0-0 2 Totals 26 5-6 68
Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 3, Fix, Lawrenz), LL (Birkholz 4, Miller 2, Lauber , Yahnke, Schuetz, Mlsma, Liermann)
Total fouls — LP 9, LL 11
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.