PORTAGE — The Warriors have two losses to in-state foes this season.
Lakeside now has sent both packing.
The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team fended off top-seeded Columbus 49-46 in overtime of a Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday at Portage High School.
The Warriors, who topped third-seeded Lake Mills 59-45 after an earlier loss to the L-Cats, earned the right to face Edgewood in Saturday’s 7 p.m. sectional final to be played at Oregon High School. The Warriors (24-3) topped the Crusaders 54-41 at home on Dec. 10. Edgewood (18-9), a No. 2 seed, knocked out top-seeded Beloit Turner 76-62 on Thursday.
The rubber match between the Cardinals (19-6) and the Warriors was an absolute dandy after the Capitol North rivals split the regular-season meetings with each side winning at home.
“We had to dig in on defense and rebound,” Lakeside senior forward Ethan Schuetz said of the team’s second-half comeback. We had to score points as well. It was a collective effort. I was proud of how we bounced back and made it happen.
“It’s exciting to move on and see our team grow together. Everyone plays their role. Some nights it’s one guy other nights it’s others. It’s been a good ride, we want to keep it going.”
Columbus built an early seven-point lead in the second half. Lakeside, which has won nine consecutive, slowly but surely clawed its way back in the game, tying it at 43 on a corner 3 by senior guard Levi Birkholz with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in regulation.
The Warriors had a 6-3 edge in the four-minute extra session, converting the go-ahead basket with 48 seconds remaining as Birkholz threw a pinpoint bounce pass to Schuetz to make it 47-45.
“It was coming down to possession by possession,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We wanted to possess it and not give them a chance. We talked repeatedly about getting something at the rim. If you can’t, work to get another one.
“You want the ball in Levi — your best players’ hands. We got a great look and Levi made a great decision. Those are two seniors who have been playing together for a long time and they were just playing basketball.”
Columbus’ AJ Uttech then split a pair of free throws. With 26.9 seconds left, Nathan Cotter was whistled for a block on a bang-bang play out top against Birkholz, who went 1 of 2 at the line to make it 48-46.
The Cardinals, who had an eight-game win streak snapped, called timeout. Out of the break, Jaymeson Sullivan had a pass intercepted by senior forward Trey Lauber, who was fouled but missed the front end of the 1 and 1 with 14.7 seconds left.
Columbus’ Collin Selk was fouled trying to secure an offensive rebound with 2.4 seconds left. The 6-foot-5 senior forward hit back iron with his first attempt before intentionally missing his second. The Cardinals were whistled for a lane violation on the rebound scrum. Lakeside’s inbound pass was knocked out of bounds off Columbus. Birkholz then caught an inbounds pass with 0.3 seconds left, hitting 1 of 2 at the line for the final margin.
Lakeside opened the game with Schuetz hitting a 3 off a dribble drive and kick from Birkholz. Lauber’s 3 then upped the Warriors edge to 11-4.
Columbus countered with six straight points before a pullup jumper by junior guard Kooper Mlsna and transition layup off a steal by junior guard Alex Reinke.
Uttech scored the Cardinals’ next seven points, including a deep stepback 3 to give Columbus its first lead, 21-19, late in the first half. Sullivan added a 3 of his own and Nolan Stauffacher’s putback gave the Cardinals a 27-23 edge at the half.
Selk knocked down a 3 to open the second half scoring. Birkholz spun, finishing high off glass, and Schuetz knocked down a baseline jumper as the Warriors stemmed the tide.
Cotter nailed a corner 3 at the 11-minute mark, giving Columbus its biggest lead of the night at 39-31.
From there, the Cardinals scored just seven more points, including four for the remainder of regulation.
“Trailing by eight we called a timeout and switched to zone for a short period of time and that changed the game for us,” Jahns said. “It helped from a standpoint of confidence and getting back into it. Then, we went back into man. It was a wearing them down type thing and we wanted to keep pressure on the ball.
“They were hurting us with flex cuts all night long. We talked about switching that. Columbus runs extended possessions and is patient. Our defense, instead of taking chances and breaking down, from the last 10 minutes on was great.
“We gave up seven points with the game on the line. Guys got after it and played defense. It was the team concept of defending.”
Schuetz dished to junior forward Josh Powers on the break and Birkholz converted a layin as Lakeside cut its deficit in half. Birkholz then scored on an inbounds pass before senior guard Jay Yahnke threw a beautiful bounce pass from near halfcourt to a streaking Reinke, whose layup made it 39-all with 5:25 left.
Lakeside’s next field goal was the aforementioned Birkholz tying corner 3 with 1:26 left, which came on an inbounds play off a handoff from senior forward Anders Liermann.
Cotter lost his balance on a drive on the other end and had his pass stolen by Reinke with 45 seconds left. Birkholz was whistled for traveling on a spin move with 2.4 seconds left. Cotter’s shot from halfcourt hit the side of the rim to force overtime.
Schuetz opened the extra session scoring with a pair of free throws, which gave Lakeside its first lead since late in the first half. Cotter made two free throws to tie it up with 1:22 left.
Birkholz’s aforementioned bounce pass to set up Schuetz for the go-ahead score transpired next. Birkholz scored a team-high 21 points and Schuetz added 11 points and three steals. Both players had four assists.
“Coach Jahns said take it to the hoop,” Schuetz said. “I saw an opportunity to go backdoor. Levi made a great pass. He found me and I put it in.”
The Warriors were without injured starting senior guard Will Miller, who averages seven points per game. The rest of the team, especially the seniors, were determined to give Miller another chance to wear the Lakeside uniform.
“Will is a huge contributor to our team,” Schuetz said. “To have him out was tough. Before the game, we told Will we wanted him to play again. We were playing for him and to get him an extra chance. We all want to see him back on the court.”
Jahns isn’t taking too much stock in the season’s first result against Edgewood, an up-tempo and perimeter-oriented bunch.
“Anybody at this time of the year will be playing good basketball,” Jahns said. “We’ve played Edgewood the past several seasons. Having beaten Edgewood earlier in the season has zero significance. We’re both different teams.
“Edgewood is the exact opposite of Columbus. Edgewood tries to get up and down the floor. They pressure a little too. They attack and are guard orientated. We have to adjust and prepare for that.
“We have so many variable parts that we can adapt to anything anyone gives to us and force them to adapt to our strengths.”
Lakeside is a win away from its second state tournament appearance in program history (2011).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49, COLUMBUS 46
Lakeside 23 20 6 — 49
Columbus 27 16 3 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Birkholz 6 8-12 21, Lauber 1 0-0 3, Liermann 2 0-0 4, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Powers 1 0-0 2, Reinke 3 0-0 6, Schuetz 4 2-2 11. Totals 18 10-14 49.
Columbus -- Uttech 5 1-3 12, Sullivan 3 1-4 8, Cotter 4 6-8 15, Stauffacher 3 0-0 6, Selk 1 2-4 5. Totals 16 10-19 46.
3-point goals — LL (Birkholz 1, Lauber 1, Schuetz 1) 3; C (Cotter 1, Sullivan 1, Uttech 1, Selk 1) 4.
Total fouls — LL 17, C 13.
