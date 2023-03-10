Lakeside Lutheran's Levi Birkholz

Lakeside Lutheran's Levi Birkholz looks to drive past Columbus' Nolan Stauffacher during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game at Portage High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/SPECIAL TO APG

PORTAGE — The Warriors have two losses to in-state foes this season.

Lakeside now has sent both packing.

Load comments