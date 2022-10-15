MADISON -- Lakeside Lutheran's football team capped the regular season by beating host Edgewood 13-10 in a Capitol Conference game at Breese Stevens Field on Friday.
"This is one of the sweetest wins of the season," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "We were elated after beating Lake Mills two weeks ago. This one was up there too because of everything we had to overcome. We put some bandaids on things and pulled one out."
The Warriors (7-2, 5-2 in conference) pitched a shutout defensively in the second half and used three lengthy drives to come out on top. Lakeside had a long march on the game's first possession of the second half but stalled out deep in Crusader territory. Junior placekicker Karsten Grundahl nailed a 33-yard field goal, capping a 7 minute, 39 second scoring drive, to make it 10-all.
After Edgewood punted, Lakeside moved it into plus territory once more before settling for a field goal try. This time, senior Levi Birkholz made a 35-yarder, which proved to be the go-ahead score, as the Warriors staked claim to a 13-10 lead with 14 seconds left in the third quarter.
"This is Karsten's first game back," Bauer said. "He's been battling a hip injury. We have just had him practicing extra points. The 33-yarder didn't clear by much. We thought with the second one being a little longer -- and it was hard to tell with the markings being so light -- we would let Levi try it. It was clutch on the part of those two guys to make those kicks."
The Crusaders used just over three minutes to move it to near midfield before pinning Lakeside at its own two-yard line with roughly nine minutes left. Edgewood's offense never took the field again.
Lakeside, thanks to the tough running of junior tailback Kayden Bou and the vicious blocking of senior linemen Ben Buxa and Christian Stuebs, churned out first down after first down. Eventually, they made it to the Crusader 26-yard line before the clock struck double zeros.
"We did a lot of running behind the strength of our offensive line tonight," Bauer said. "Ben Buxa is the real deal and Christian Stuebs is also very good. We kept moving them from the point of attack and moving the line. We played to our strengths and thank goodness it worked out. Buxa and Stuebs are usually our tackles, but tonight we moved them around quite a bit."
Edgewood (6-3, 4-3) got on the board first late in the first quarter on a five-yard rushing score by senior quarterback Mason Folkers, who finished 8 of 16 passing for 69 yards.
Lakeside tied it up midway through the second quarter on a one-yard TD by Bou, who ran it 34 times for 156 yards.
"We are down some bodies yet," Bauer said. "Levi came back at quarterback, but we were not going to run him. He threw it only three times and his shoulder is still hurting. He did a great job of managing the game and handing off. He gave us great ball security, but he was limited in what we were going to try and let him do.
"We put it on the shoulders of Kayden Bou. He got a lot of tough yards. There were not really any long runs. There were a lot of hard-nosed runs to keep the chains moving for us."
The Warriors, who tied with Lodi for second in the conference standings, ran it 52 times for 218 yards. Junior running back Cranden Dwyer added 51 yards on 15 totes.
Bou, from his linebacker spot, led the Warrior defense with five tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Senior linebacker Trey Lauber and senior defensive back Caden Knorr made 4.5 stops apiece.
Lakeside awaits its opponent for next week's Level 1 game.
"We came out healthy tonight," Bauer said. "We will get healthier next week with hopefully two guys coming back practicing full for us on Monday. Levi will continue to heal and by next Friday we are hoping we can run him some."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 13, EDGEWOOD 10
Lakeside 0 7 6 0 -- 13
Edgewood 7 3 0 0 -- 10
First quarter
E -- Folkers 5 run (Klestinski kick)
Second quarter
LL -- Bou 1 run (Grundahl kick)
E -- Klestinski 28 field goal
Third quarter
LL -- Grundahl 33 field goal
LL -- Birkholz 35 field goal
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 226, E 200; Passing yards: LL 8, E 69; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 52-218, E 23-131; Penalties-yards: LL 6-35, E 7-70; Fumbles-lost: LL 1-0, E 0-0; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, E 0; Time of possession: LL 30:43, E 17:17; First downs: LL 16, E 10; Number of plays: LL 56, E 39; Yards per play: LL 4.0, E 5.1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.