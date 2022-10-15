MADISON -- Lakeside Lutheran's football team capped the regular season by beating host Edgewood 13-10 in a Capitol Conference game at Breese Stevens Field on Friday.

"This is one of the sweetest wins of the season," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "We were elated after beating Lake Mills two weeks ago. This one was up there too because of everything we had to overcome. We put some bandaids on things and pulled one out."

