LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Jenna Shadoski led four players in double figures with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luther Prep 65-45 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Senior Night Friday.

Warriors junior forward Ava Stein added 12 points, 12 rebounds, breaking the program's single-season rebounding record of 232, which was held by Rachel Maenpaa from 2001.

