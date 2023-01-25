LAKE MILLS -- Jenna Shadoski and Ava Stein scored 13 points apiece as Lakeside Lutheran topped visiting Waterloo 53-39 in a nonconference girls basketball contest on Tuesday.
Shadoski scored nine first-half points, also grabbing five boards, as the Warriors (9-8) took a 27-20 lead into the break. Stein had nine second-half points and Grace Cody chipped in eight points. Stein made 11 rebounds while Marin Riesen produced six points, 10 boards and four assists.
“Overall, I was pleased with our energy and effort," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We were a little sluggish at times, but got the baskets in the first half when we needed them.
“We got out early in transition, and made some nice baskets before the defense got set up. Waterloo made a real nice surge at the end of the first half to cut the lead to seven. Gabe Haberkorn's kids played real hard.
“Both Ava Stein and Jenna Shadoski gave us the spirited lift that we needed. Stein got her points in the second half off of some real good post up looks and recorded another double-double.”
Brenna Huebner led the Pirates (7-10) with 11 points and Ava Jaehnke added eight.
The Warriors play at Lake Country Lutheran tonight while the Pirates play at Pardeeville on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.