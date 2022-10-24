SOMERS — Once again, the Capitol North’s boys and girls cross country champions also ruled the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys continued their season long dominance, winning the sectional title handily with 33 points in unusually hot racing conditions at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Junior Cameron Weiland defended his sectional title by breaking away from the field early to win in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:06) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) were not far behind Weiland and put nearly 20 seconds on the next finisher.
Junior Gideon Ewerdt (tenth, 18:14) and junior Daniel Ertman (17th, 18:44) completed a team score that easily beat out runner-up qualifier Clinton’s 69 point showing. Lakeside's final two finishers were sophomores Jack Simmons (18th, 18:58) and Will Hemling (31st, 19:46), whose finishes also would have been good enough to deliver the team’s second straight trip to state.
The race time temperature in the low 70s was a dramatic change from the 40 degrees temperatures during the conference meets the previous week.
"We just wanted to run conservative in that race, because we knew what the heat was going,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
"We knew it was going to be pretty tough in the second half of that race in particular. That's where fitness and overall strength tends to rise a little bit to the surface. I just told our pack to be very cautious in the early going. Times are all out the window today. It's all about places.
The top three has been one of our strengths all year long. When you have a three headed monster like that up front, it's going to save you a lot of points and give you a bit of a margin. Now, next week, it's a different story. “(Ewert and Ertman) were almost out intentionally slower than we initially intended. The forecast, they kept getting higher and higher with the temperature, so we thought, let's just be safe in the opening stages of the race. That's not where races are won, but they can certainly be lost there.”
Weiland earned his third trip to state, having qualified individually as a freshman before leading the team to state a year ago.
"I think it shows the hard work we've put in this season, all the hard days with going out and running,” Weiland said. "The team bonding that we all have up front. We know what we can do. We were talking about this all last week, that we wanted to accomplish this. It's so great as a group to accomplish this and be sectional champions.”
Weiland stretched an 11-second lead to 22 seconds by the second mile. He finished 19 seconds ahead of Garcia and looked strong throughout despite the heat.
"My coach told me to go out a little bit slower just to maintain some speed, especially going into the last mile, when you start to feel it,” Weiland said. "It was a good start to the race. I went out in 5:12, which is pretty conservative for me. Today, the heat was kind of a factor.“
The Warriors are aiming much higher than the tenth place finish they managed as a team when they compete at this year’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 2 boys final starts at 2:35 p.m. at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We’re looking to finish a little bit higher and hoping the team gets first,” Weiland said. "That's our main goal. I think if we go out there and run our fastest, we've got a shot.”
Luther Prep’s boys placed a respectable third with 90 points, led by individual state qualifier Eliot Heiderich. The Phoenix junior earned his first trip to state with a sixth place time of 17:37.
"Personally, I was a little scared, because last year, I just bombed the race and didn't make it,” Heiderich said. "So last year was rough, but we put in a lot of training. Summer training was good back home. Coach Kyle Bitter is a great coach and he really helped me progress. This whole team has improved on strength and speed throughout the year. It's been good.”
Sophomores Sam Splinter (15th, 18:41) and James Knapp (16th, 18:42), freshman Andrew Holz (21st, 19:08) and junior Noah Sulzle (32nd, 19:48) also scored for the Phoenix.
Luther Prep cross country coach Joe Gumm was thrilled to see Heiderich reach the next level.
"So happy for him, three years running,” Gumm said. "He's a great runner. He's just been, whatever it is, at the end of the year, it just wasn't quite enough and then this year to get to that point. Good mindset. Shout out to coach Kyle Bitter, he's our new assistant this year. He is very knowledgeable in all the things that go along with running and cross country. He's been a great asset to have. He was a good mentor for Eliot to get to the point where he could qualify.”
Gumm was equally pleased to see Luther Prep’s girls repeat as sectional champions with 66 points, five better than conference rival Lakeside Lutheran’s runner-up score.
Junior Jemma Habben was unable to repeat as individual champion, but still led the Phoenix with a fourth place time of 20:29.
"My legs felt kind of tired,” Habben said. "I felt like I should have had more water. I felt a little light headed. I think it was just hot. There were a couple runners I didn't know. I'd run against (Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac, who won the race in 19:38). It was good to see (Beloit Turner’s Lydia Seyfarth) again. (Next week), I’ll try to beat my time from last year, maybe get a better team place. That would be cool. Whatever happens, happens. I am just proud we made it.”
Things got interesting in the pecking order to say the least after that.
Sophomore Calli Horn, normally the team’s No. 2 runner, succumbed to the heat and went down for the count during the second mile. Her teammates passed her, but certainly didn’t leave her behind. Instead, they ran harder to earn her another chance to race next week.
Sophomore Alexis Veenhuis was second on the team, placing tenth in 22:09.
"It was pretty good,” Veenhuis said. "I think the hardest part was when Calli went down. That's when you kind of have to step up. It takes a lot of the team being really strong. Going by a teammate is hard, but they would want you to step up. I tripped. I kind of fell, but I still passed the two girls that went ahead of me, so that was good. I was top 20 last year, a little further back. This year, my placing was a lot better. I am hoping to get a better time at state.”
Last year’s No. 2 runner, sophomore Eleanor Wendorff, was next in 16th place with a time of 22:39. She ran with junior teammate Ellie Backus, who was 18th in 22:43.
"I'd say I am running the same, but the team has changed a little bit,” Wendorff said. "I think we're faster. We’re running good. You saw Calli on the course and you just knew you had to run as hard as you could because you do it for Calli and we need more points because she is normally one of our leaders. At the end, I felt better. At the two mile, I had a little bit of cramping, but it was a pretty good race. It was good to run with Ellie, too.”
Backus missed some races in the middle of the season, but got back to form just in time.
"It feels good,” Backus said. "I am happy to be with my cross country team. The season has been good. I missed a couple weeks from injuries, but I am proud of my team and how we have done. It was warm, but it was good. I was happy to stick with Nora the whole race. That's usually my goal.”
One runner who relished the heat was junior Marissa Buege, who turned in the all important fifth score with a 35th place finish in 24:12.
"It felt pretty good,” Buege said. "I sprinted at the end for the finish and that was pretty fun. (The heat) wasn't that bad, because I am from Texas. When I run in the summer, it's really hot, so it didn't bother me that much.
"I was on JV last year, There were a lot of seniors last year who were a little bit faster than me. They all left and I kind of stepped up.
It makes it feel more like a sport. On JV, you are just running for yourself. Now, you are running with a team and it's really special.”
Horn recovered quickly enough and shared in the celebration afterwards.
"I fell in the second mile and then I passed out,” Horn said. "I didn't feel good today, I was dizzy and just off. It's been a really good season, that's why I was disappointed. Very proud of my team for what they did.”
Sophomore Elise Schwartz (57th, 25:21) was the team’s sixth runner in.
“It was a harder race,” Schwartz said. “I just wanted to run a good steady pace. I didn't do my best, but it worked out. It's been a good first year on varsity.”
Gumm praised the team’s fortitude and depth for carrying the day.
"I was over by the course, saw Calli go down, and had flashbacks to how her year ended last year when we pushed through,” Gumm said. "I saw Marissa and yelled at her to pick up places. You never know where you are going to be as the five or six runner, but sometimes, you have to step up and I think she really did today to really push us over the top to get to first place.
"The other runners ... Jemma is awesome. Jemma is fantastic all the time. Lexi Veenhuis has been really solid and consistent all year. Ellie and Nora, solid always. It speaks to the depth of our team to overcome our number two runner not finishing. It’s our first time repeating as a sectional champs. It's a nice precedent to set. The nice thing is all these girls are going to be back next year. We don't have any seniors.”
The balmy day was also historic for Lakeside Lutheran. The boys team repeated as sectional champion, while the girls punched their first ticket to the state championship since 2012 with a runner-up finish. It marks the first time both programs have qualified for the state meet since 2006.
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (13th, 22:20), juniors Paige Krahn (14th, 22:26) Mia Krahn (15th, 22:31) and Amelia Povich (20th, 22:52) and senior Carlee Zimmermann (30th, 23:45) accounted for Lakeside’s second place tally of 71 points. Capitol North rival Luther Prep repeated as sectional champion with 66 points.
"It was a warm day that affected times significantly,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "The girls got out conservatively and made up a great deal of ground in the second half of the race. They also responded well to adversity. Our second runner Paige, took a hard fall during the race, but rebounded well to finish well. Through two miles, Kathryn Schulz was our fourth runner, but was unable to complete the race. Despite these less-than-ideal circumstances, the pack of girls that has served us so well this year once again did a great job of keeping the 1-5 runners close together.
"I cannot emphasize how proud I am of this group. Another senior, Rose Hissom, has been dealing with an injury over the last few weeks and had been our 1 or 2 runner for almost every race, but still provided excellent leadership today in the warmup and course tour. We would not be here without her.”
Paige Krahn and senior teammate Abigail Minning (38th, 24:19) will be making their second trips to state after qualifying individually two years ago. They ran at Colby High School for the Division 2 state meet due to COVID-19. They get to run at the official state course this time, but the experience is unique regardless of the location.
"It's really exhilarating to see everyone at state,” Krahn said. "It's a really cool experience."
In addition to the fall she suffered, Krahn struggled with the heat as well.
"It was a little tough,” Krahn said. "I got super bad dry mouth. But I'm really glad that God has given us the opportunity to go, because last year, we missed it by four points. It's really nice to be able to go as a team.
"It feels really good (to make it state a second time). Pack running, it's really been our strength. We really do well with our pack running, especially our one through five. We're pretty good at it and it helps a lot.”
The Division 2 girls final at the state meet begins next Saturday at 12:40 p.m.
Lake Mills was fifth as a boys team with 154 points. Sophomores Braxton Walter (10th, 19:01) and Max Kressner (26th, 19:24), junior James Haftenstein (33rd, 19:52), sophomore Saul Lopez (37th, 20:04) and freshman Jack Vogel (39th, 20:06) scored for the L-Cats.
Jefferson’s boys placed 12th with a 326 total. Senior Aaron Johnson (48th, 20:30), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (56th, 20:51), junior Jonathon Ellifson (71st, 21:47) and sophomores Quinn Rundle (78th, 22:20) and Noah Gellendin (79th, 22:21) scored for the Eagles.
“The boys competed hard today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Our seniors went out on a high note. Aaron Johnson ran strong to lead the boys and Brandon Tully had a great race.”
Lake Mills took seventh in the girls race with a 144 score. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (23rd, 23:12), freshman Asha Herald (33rd, 24:10), senior Jenna Hosey (36th, 24:15), junior Ava Vesperman (37th, 24:17) and freshman Greta Wiedenfeld (39th, 24:21) scored for the L-Cats.
Jefferson placed eighth with 192 points. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (12th, 22:12), sophomores Kateri Kawleski (45th, 24:32) and Annie Utrie (46th, 24:39), senior Lauren Kopelke (58th, 25:23) and sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (59th, 25:50) scored for the Eagles.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich attempted to race despite illness, but the team’s No. 1 runner was unable to finish for the second straight race.
"This team has handled an unbelievable amount of adversity this year, and I couldn't be more proud of how they have come together as a team,” Carstens said. “Jocelyn Ramirez had her best of the year to lead the girls team. Lauren Kopelke pushed through her comfort zone in her final race. We will definitely miss our seniors, but are excited to see what next season brings."
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 33, Clinton 69, Luther Prep 90, Lake Country Lutheran 139, Whitewater 140, Lake Mills 154, Deerfield/Cambridge 210, Shoreland Lutheran 220, Big Foot 243, Beloit Turner 262, Delavan-Darien 301, Edgerton 311, Jefferson 326, Racine St. Catherine’s incomplete
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 66, Lakeside Lutheran 71, Shoreland Lutheran 92, Clinton 105, Whitewater 124, Deerfield/Cambridge 143, Lake Mills 144, Jefferson 192, Lake Country Lutheran 196, East Troy 216, Beloit Turner, Delavan-Darien and Edgerton incomplete
