WISCONSIN RAPIDS—They came, they saw, they conquered nearly every team in sight, and then they testified.
“To God be the glory,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said after the Warrior boys earned the program’s first state trophy with a runner-up finish at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
“Whenever you’ve got a state championship, and you are in that top group, in order to finish in those top couple of teams, the margin, when you are looking at 30 points, it seems like a lot. It’s not. It’s not much. There’s so many bodies up there. For them to execute, in that way, in that fashion on this stage, was just awesome.”
The Warriors had hopes of improving on their tenth place finish a season ago by finishing first. Green Bay Notre had other ideas, taking control of the race early and capturing the Division 2 boys crown with 81 points.
Lakeside moved solidly into second place through two miles and held that position with a runner-up total of 115. Xavier was the next closest team with a 143 score.
Leading the way was junior Cameron Weiland (12th, 16 minutes, 39 seconds), who had the highest individual placing in school history and spent much of the race well inside the top-10 before fading a bit in the final kilometer.
“It just really hit me right on those hills,” sad Weiland, who improved on a 13th place finish last year. “I think I went out a little bit too hard. I think next year, it will pay off.”
The sting of missing out on a top ten individual medal was eased considerably due to the team’s success.
“Of course,” Weiland said. “It’s amazing to see what we have done as a team. All the glory to God. I am so thankful for the guys I have been able to run with, and I am so thankful for everybody putting it in every day and working so hard, like they always do. It was amazing to see how (five) did and how our team did as a whole. All those guys have just getting better and better and it has really shown, especially at this time.”
Senior Arnold Rupnow (19th, 16:50) did an outstanding job once again by being aggressive in the middle stages of the race. He ran with junior Mark Garcia (23rd, 16:57) early on, as he has all season, before making his move.
“We got to see the course last year, it was good to see that,” Rupnow said. “Coming in here this year, it calmed some of our nerves, knowing we’ve run this once. It wasn’t quite as intimidating running here the second time. When the three of us are up there, we always have a shot to do well, because we have a team behind us. We had God on our side, with that, we have nothing to fear.
“It’s pretty cool (to end it like this). I haven’t really processed it yet, but I know in the coming hours, it’s probably going to sink in. It’s a little bit sad, but I’m really proud of these guys and how they raced today and I was proud to be here for what we did.”
Garcia passed 11 runners between the mile and finish, including seven after the two mile mark, in his final race of a great season.
“Starting out the season I was not that strong, but working up to it,” Garcia said. “To be able to break 17 this race was like a really big milestone for me. Our team getting second is a really big deal for us and a big deal for me as well.”
Garcia managed to keep Rupnow in sight as he started moving up the ranks.
“I knew I had to go a little bit slower, because it’s really tough the first mile, but then I noticed some people starting to come back and I realized, now, I’ve got to start going, pushing myself and it paid off,” Garcia said.
“It feels really good (to bring home a state trophy) after last year. I knew we did good, but I knew we had way more potential coming into this season. To get second place, runner up, I still feel like there’s more. I think next year, we could win a state championship. That’s the goal for me.”
Ausen credited his veteran trio for another elite level performance.
“The front group of three did what they have done all season by placing themselves toward the front of the team race and establishing good position early,” Ausen said.
Junior Gideon Ewerdt (51st, 17:33) also had a great race and provided a crucial finish in passing 35 runners after the mile mark.
Ewerdt, a transfer from Florida this year, was one of a short list of runners who relished the hot weather at the sectional.
“That was beautiful,” Ewerdt said. “It was on the cooler side today, which helped.
“The fast start, it’s not normally how I raced, but it worked out. It was fun, just very difficult hills, placed strategically to hurt you. (My only strategy was) pretty much run all over and give the glory to God. There’s nothing else you can really do there. I knew where to mark Shorewood, but otherwise, I just transferred here from Florida. I don’t really know all the runners.
“(Earning a team trophy), it’s awesome. It’s an incredible family we have here.”
Sophomore Jack Simmons (89th, 17:59) rounded out the scoring with a great final kilometer. Also finishing were freshman Grant Schmid (118th, 18:51) who filled in with short notice and sophomore Will Helming (128th, 19:10).
“Despite a last-minute change to our roster (Daniel Ertman was unable to compete due to injury today), the boys ran their best team race of the season today and brought back the runner-up trophy for their efforts,” Ausen said.
Simmons had only finished as the team’s fifth runner once before at the Monona Grove Invitational. He responded well when it mattered most and finished with a brilliant kick.
“It was really intense, the realization that Dan wasn’t there,” Simmons said. “So I had to push in the final mile to make up for some spots. It was really hard. There were a lot of guys at the end that I thought I could catch, so I just ran my best.
“The start was so intense. There were so many people in the middle, so much noise. It feels so great. It’s my first season and it was so fun.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls joked after the race about their parents making “children in pain” video clips documenting the physical strain of competing at state. The Warriors finished 16th with a 377 score.
“The girls closed out the year with a good showing, including several season bests on a challenging course,” Ausen said. “This group overcame a great share of adversity throughout the season and I am very proud of the efforts they put forth. There was no quit in any of them from 1-7 today and all nine that made the trip today got the job done this season.
“For our four seniors in particular, this was a special day.”
Leading the way for Lakeside was junior Mia Krahn (99th, 21:42), who ran a new personal best and passed 22 runners between the mile mark and the finish.
“It was really crazy,” Mia Krahn said. “There’s lots of people. I don’t think I’ve ever run in a race that big. It was exciting. I probably got out a little too hard. I felt laggy. The last half mile was rough.”
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (110th, 21:54) was next. She gave the course a nice Yelp review afterwards.
“It was fun,” Wiedenfeld said. “It was a good experience for my first year. Definitely not like anything else. It’s a really good state course. The advantages and disadvantages, they are like, to a tee. The hills are a challenge, but it really shows who has been pushing through at practices.”
Wiedenfeld enjoyed putting together solid back-to-back postseason races.
“I don’t like to push myself too hard, but I want to do my best,” Wiedenfeld said. “It feels really good, because all the other girls are really happy to be here. I like their excitement.”
Juniors Paige Krahn (111th, 21:54) and Amelia Povich (123rd, 22:19) and senior Abigail Minning (129th, 22:38) completed the scoring for the Warriors.
Paige Krahn and Minning qualified as individuals in 2020, when the state meet was split up into three divisions at three different sites due to pandemic considerations. This was much better than running at Colby High School’s course two years ago.
“A lot warmer,” Paige Krahn said. “There’s better things to look at. There were definitely a lot more than at Colby, all around you. It was super loud. Definitely got out way too hard. Paid for it a little, but it went good.”
Minning agreed.
“This one feels a lot more like a state meet,” Minning said. “I like this one better. I thought it was a pretty strong race. It was really fun to do it with these teammates.”
Povich also liked the experience.
“I thought it was a really good course,” Povich said. “It had some really good challenges. I saw Mia for a while, then she got ahead of me. I was looking out for Luther Prep girls. I think I balanced (my pace) pretty good, except by the end. I felt kind of slow.”
Also finishing were fellow seniors Rose Hissom (136th, 23:05), who had to battle an injury that kept her from running the past two meets, and Carlee Zimmermann (146th, 23:17).
“I am so glad I got to run at state,” Hissom said. “I haven’t run a meet in three weeks, and I didn’t think I would be able to do this, so I am just so thankful to be able to come out here and have it be the last meet ever. That is the best thing.”
“I thought it was good,” Zimmermann said. “I really like running with all the people around. It was fun. We were all really close (as a team this season).”
Like the boys, the Warriors girls have a solid cast back for next season to build off this.
“Just being able to compete here today signified remarkable growth in the program and was an accomplishment in and of itself,” Ausen said.
“They were given an outside shot and with the guys getting a lot of the press, they really shone brightly.”
Division 2 boys scores: Notre Dame 81, Lakeside Lutheran 115, Xavier 143, Shorewood 168, Mauston 169, Osceola 188, Winneconne 215, McFarland 236, West Salem 239, Clinton 241, Lakeland 243, Catholic Memorial 250, Shawano 251, Northwestern 293, Monroe 320, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 371
Division 2 girls scores: Xavier 81, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 124, Notre Dame 140, Osceola 155, Amery 161, Shawano 186, Medford 211, West Salem 221, Port Washington 224, Kewaskum 239, New Berlin Eisenhower 242, Monroe 258, Freedom 269, Luther Prep 288, Shorewood 324, Lakeside Lutheran 377
