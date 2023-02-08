Warrior slam Cardinals

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team ended a two-game skid by hammering visiting Marshall 74-46 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 20 points on 10 for 12 shooting, including a pair of dunks, and Trey Lauber added 16, hitting four 3-pointers before halftime, for the Warriors (16-3), who led 50-22 at the break. Lakeside was ahead 41-17 in the latter stages of the first half.

Load comments