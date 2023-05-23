WAUPUN — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Division 2 Waupun regional on Monday.
The Warriors beat out runner-up Luther Prep, 207 to 99. Top four finishers in each event advanced to the McFarland sectional on Thursday.
Senior Ben Buxa won the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 10 inches while senior David Taylor-Evert took second (47-4). Buxa also won the discus (149-0) while Taylor-Evert was fourth (136-7).
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt won the pole vault (12-6).
Junior Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 53.45. Junior Karsten Grundahl won the 800 in 1:57.64 while senior Tyler Gresens placed fourth in 2:03.61.
In a photo finish in the 200, junior Alex Reinke won in 22.65 and sophomore Ben Krauklis was second in 22.66.
The Warriors took three of the top four spots in the 3,200. Junior Cameron Weiland won it in 10:05.36, junior Mark Garcia was second in 10:10.08 and senior Arnold Rupnow was fourth in 10:23.13.
Sophomore Tyler Dahlie won the high jump (6-2) and placed third in the triple jump (41-5).
The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, sophomore Isaiah Sampson, Reinke and Krauklis won in 1:30.25.
The 3,200 relay team of Weiland, senior Tyler Gresens, Garcia and Grundahl won in 8:23.34.
The 400 relay team of Yahnke, senior Dane McIlvain, junior Tyler Tauscheck and Sampson won in 45.02.
The 1,600 relay team of Krauklis, Dahlie, Grundahl and Reinke won by four seconds in 3:26.32.
In the 1,600, Rupnow won in 4:41.38 while junior Gideon Ewerdt placed second in 4:42.05.
Junior Joey Dretske placed third in the 110 high hurdles (17.32) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.78).
Lakeside’s girls placed fourth with 91 points.
Senior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (34-11).
Senior Brielle Leis took second in the shot put (34-8 12).
The 3,200 relay team of junior Paige Krahn, freshman Molly Wiedenfeld, sophomore Ashley Rosenau and senior Abigail Minning placed third in 10:45.10. The 800 relay team of senior Madelyn Vanderhoof, sophomore Cecelia Krahn, junior Claire Heinrich and freshman Sophia Rhyner took third in 1:51.61. The 400 relay team of Vanderhoof, Cecelia Krahn, Heinrich and Rhyner placed third in 52.80.
Junior Elida Nerothin finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.46. In the 1,600, Wiedenfeld placed second in 5:59.36 while junior Amelia Povich was fourth in 6:12.15.
Cecilia Krahn was fourth in the 200 in 27.97.
Luther Prep’s boys had several qualifiers.
Senior Chuy Medina was third in the shot put (47-0) and third in the discus (139-1). Junior Arthur Robinson was fourth in the triple jump (40-5). Junior Cal Eckert took second in the 110 high hurdles (16.20) and second in the 300 hurdles (43.55).
The 800 relay team of senior Lucas Holtz, Ziemer, Pederson and Robinson finished second in 1:31.62.
The 1,600 relay team of Holtz, sophomore Sam Splinter, Robinson and junior Noah Micheel took second in 3:30.59.
In the 100, senior Jude Pederson placed third in 11.86 while junior Micah Ziemer was fourth in 12.03.
Junior Eliott Heiderich was third in the 1,600 in 4:43.66 and third in the 3,200 in 10:13.20. Splinter was third in the 800 in 2:02.95. Holtz was third in the 200 (23.03).
Luther Prep’s girls placed second with 101 points.
Junior Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:41.91 and the 3,200 in 11:42.85.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Elizabeth Backus, sophomore Calliope Horn, freshman Anna Haakenson and junior Jemma Habben won in 10:17.96.
The 800 relay team of junior Kiersten Dellar, sophomore C Pim, freshman Brianna Wiedenhoeft and sophomore Sophia Schroeder took second in 1:48.60. The 400 relay team of Schroeder, sophomore Maddie de Galley, freshman Sadie Metzger and Wiedenhoeft finished second in 52.59.
The 1,600 relay team of Dellar, Pim, Wiedenhoeft and Horn took second in 4:11.45.
Junior Eliana Mittelstadt was third in the high jump (4-10).
In the 800, Horn placed second in 2:23.58 and junior Elizabeth Backus took third in 2:34.96.
Pim was fourth in the triple jump (32-9) and fourth in the long jump (16-1). Haakenson was fourth in the 400 in 1:05.98.
The Lake Mills boys scored 45 points.
The 3,200 relay team of senior Landon Dierkes, junior Jack Phillips, sophomore Max Kressner and sophomore Braxton Walter took third in 8:41.95.
Sophomore Mason Fuglestad was third in the long jump (19-8 3/4). Senior AJ Krejci was fourth in the pole vault (10-3). Freshman Max Springer was fourth in the 400 in 54.82.
The Lake Mills girls scored 29 points. Senior Kenzie Nielsen placed second in the 100 in 13.51.
Jefferson's girls scored 88 points.
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson won the shot put (new school record 42-11) and junior Alexis Dobson took third (33-7). Johnson also won the discus (146-11).
Senior Alex Ostopowicz placed second in the pole vault (9-0).
The 3,200 relay team of sophomore Olivia Jennrich, senior Lauren Kopelke, sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner and freshman Madeline Dehnert took second in 10:45.08. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez was third in the 3,200 in 12:19.57.
Jefferson's boys scored 24 points.
The 3,200 relay team of sophomore Patrick Vande, senior Aaron Johnson, junior Jonathon Ellifson and sophomore Derek Morrison placed fourth in 8:43.77. The 800 relay team of senior Austin Gotto, freshman Jake Kerkenbush, senior Jackson Horton and junior Lucas Frank took fourth in 1:37.29.
Team scores — girls: Columbus 131, Luther Prep 101, Waupun 100, Lakeside Lutheran 91, Jefferson 88, Lake Country Lutheran 83, Lomira 48, Mayville 30, Lake Mills 29
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 207, Luther Prep 99, Waupun 84, Columbus 75.5, Lake Country Lutheran 70.5, Mayville 67.5, Lake Mills 45, Jefferson 24, Lomira 23.5
