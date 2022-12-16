Warriors top Lightning

LAKE MILLS -- Trey Lauber and Anders Liermann scored 15 points apiece, helping Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team top visiting Lake Country Lutheran 62-53 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

The Warriors, who improved to 6-0, were 4-0 last season before losing in Hartland to LCL by a margin of 72-44. The Lightning, who dropped to 1-2, are the defending Division 3 state champions.

Load comments