LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep’s track and field teams dominated the top three spots in several events at the Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday.

Leading Lakeside’s boys were seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert, who finished first and second in the shot put with throws of 52 feet, 1/2 inch and 45-7, respectively. Buxa and Taylor-Evert also finished first and second in the discus with throws of 157-9 and 145-10, respectively.

