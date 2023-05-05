LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep’s track and field teams dominated the top three spots in several events at the Capitol North quadrangular at LLHS on Tuesday.
Leading Lakeside’s boys were seniors Ben Buxa and David Taylor-Evert, who finished first and second in the shot put with throws of 52 feet, 1/2 inch and 45-7, respectively. Buxa and Taylor-Evert also finished first and second in the discus with throws of 157-9 and 145-10, respectively.
Sophomore Nolan Schweighardt won the pole vault (12-0). Senior Ethan Schuetz won the long jump (18-9 /12).
Sophomore Ben Krauklis placed second in the 100 in 11.22. Sophomore Tyler Dahlie was second in the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (39-5).
Junior Joey Dretske placed third in the 110 high hurdles in 17.77.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Josef Rupnow, senior Dane McIlvain, junior Tyler Tauschek and sophomore Micah Schwartz won in 46.84.
The 800 relay team of senior Jay Yahnke, Krauklis, McIlvain and Tauschek won in 1:35.52. The 1,600 relay team of Krauklis, junior Daniel Ertman, sophomore Carson Frisch and Yahnke took third in 3:46.68.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Will Hemling, sophomore Jack Simmons, freshman Grant Schmid and junior Archer Chaudhary won in 9:41.46.
Lakeside’s girls won three events.
Junior Brielle Leis won the shot put (34-4) and took third in the discus (98-2).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Gabby Schmid, freshman Sophia Rhymer, senior Marissa Duddeck and sophomore Cecelia Krahn finished second in 55.14.
The 800 relay team of sophomore Kate Thiele, juniors Paige Krahn and Amelia Povich and freshman Ellie Griffin took second in 4:38.64.
The 3,200 relay team of Povich, senior Abigail Minning, Paige Krahn and senior Natalie Punzel won in 11:29.19.
Junior Elida Nerothin placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.69 and the 300 hurdles in 54.12. Junior Ava Stein took second in the shot put (29-5 3/4). Duddeck won the triple jump (33- 1/2) and was second in the long jump (15-9).
Sophomore Mara Minning was second in the triple jump (28-9 1/4) while Abigail Minning was third (28-9).
Luther Prep’s boys won two events.
Junior Cal Eckert won the 110 high hurdles in 16.41 and placed third in the 300 hurdles in 44.36. Junior Arthur Robinson won the triple jump (40-8 1/2).
Junior Micah Ziemer placed second in the 200 in 24.16.
Junior Noah Micheel was third in the 100 in 11.59.
Senior Lucas Holtz placed second in the 400 in 53.07.
Junior Eliott Heiderich placed second in the 800 in 2:09.52.
In the 1,600, sophomore James Knapp took second in 4:56.89 while freshman Andrew Holz was third in 5:04.21.
The 400 relay team of junior Micah Ziemer, senior Chuy Medina, junior Micah Vannieuwenhoven and senior Jude Pederson took second in 46.96. The 800 relay team of Ziemer, Arthur Robinson, Micheel and Pederson placed second in 1:36.01.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Jude Lawrenz, Micheel, Robinson and Holtz finished second in 3:36.92.
The 3,200 relay team of junior Noah Sulzle, sophomore Fischer Bargenquast, junior Jason Kehren and Heiderich took second in 9:44.47. Luther Prep’s B team in the 3,200 relay of freshman Ruben Rodriguez, junior Levi Panitzke, sophomore Dan Hoogervorst and junior Ezekiel Finkbeiner finished third in 9:47.43.
Medina took third in both the shot put (43-3) and discus (136-10). Freshman Gabriel Nottling took third in the long jump (17-11).
Luther Prep’s girls won six events.
Junior Jemma Habben won the 800 in 2:32.83. Sophomore Calliope Horn won the 1,600 in 5:44.04 while junior Elizabeth Backus took second in 5:57.81. Sophomore Mary Backus won the 300 hurdles in 53.31.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomores Elise Schwartz, C Pim and Horn and freshman Sadie Metzger won in 4:29.08.
Pim won the long jump (15-11) and was second in the 200 in 27.36.
Junior Kiersten Dellar won the 400 in 1:03.36 and took second in the 100 in 13.56 while sophomore Sophia Schroeder was third in the 100 in 13.67. Freshman Brianna Wiedenhoeft took third in the 400 in 1:05.78.
Sophomore McCall Koelpin was third in the 300 hurdles in 55.03.
The 800 relay team of Schroeder, Koelpin, sophomore Maddie de Galley and freshman Emma Bondow took second in 1:57.74. Luther Prep’s B team in the 800 relay of freshman Anna Haakenson, sophomore Emma Bickelhaupt and juniors Alexis Veenhuis and Sarah Felsing placed third in 4:41.40.
The 3,200 relay team of freshmen Claire Norton and Haakenson, junior Aryana Taylor and Mary Backus took second in 12:4.55. Luther Prep’s B team in the 3,200 relay of Veenhuis, Isabel Neumann, Felsing and Habben was third in 12:04.62.
Junior Eliana Mittelstadt placed second in the high jump (4-10).
