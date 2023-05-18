Lakeside golfers sixth, Phoenix seventh at conference meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON — Lakeside Lutheran took sixth, Luther Prep finished seventh and Lake Mills was ninth at Tuesday’s Capitol Conference boys golf meet, which was held at the Legend at Bergamont.Lakeside shot 375. Junior Cooper Jensen shot 88, senior Brandon Kreutz shot 93, sophomore Reilly Jobke shot 94 and freshman Henry Moore shot 100.Luther Prep shot 383. Senior Samuel DeBruin shot 92, senior Ethan Schmidt shot 93 and freshman Nate Veenhuis and Caleb DeRuiter both shot 99.Lake Mills shot 413. Senior Mason Levake shot 96, freshman Hayden O’Connor and sophomore Preston Thiede each shot 104 and junior KC Hagedorn shot 109.Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores shot a blistering round of 3-under 69 to handily win medalist honors, leading Cambridge, which shot 312, to the team title over second-place Lodi (345).Team scores: Cambridge 312, Lodi 345, Monticello/Belleville 360, New Glarus 361, Columbus 364, Lakeside Lutheran 375, Luther Prep 383, Wisconsin Heights 411, Lake Mills 413. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
