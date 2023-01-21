LAKE MILLS -- Jenna Shadoski scored a game-high 18 points and Lakeside Lutheran pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Poynette 63-49 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Thursday.
Ava Stein matched a career-high with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, grabbing 12 boards. Marin Riesen chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and made all seven of her free throws. Shadoski, who went 5 of 10 from the floor, also tallied eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
"I was really happy with the way we played in the second half," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Poynette was playing a 1-3-1. We found some nice open looks in the post. We got out in the second half in transition. Once we got the lead to five or six points, we got great momentum and got it to as many as 22."
The Warriors (8-8, 3-2 in conference) used an 11-0 run over two-plus minutes around the midway point of the second half to build a 47-35 lead. Riesen had the first five points of the spurt, including a 3-point play where she grabbed her own miss and put it back, before feeding Stein for a score down low and assisting on a fastbreak bucket by Ava Heckmann. After five quick points by the Pumas (10-7, 2-3), Ella Schuetz hit a 3 from the top to extend Lakeside's lead to 51-40 with 6:20 remaining.
"We were trying to overload the 1-3-1 and bring four people onto a side with different people each time," Asmus said. "We switched it up with two different game plans.
"Very happy with Ava Stein's effort all game long. Her job is to get rebounds and she did a nice job doing so tonight. She also had three second-half baskets. Marin had a little foul trouble in the first half and sat for a long time. In the second half, she got things going."
