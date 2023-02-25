LAKE MILLS -- Junior forward Ava Stein scored 13 points, senior guard Marin Riesen added 11 and fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran defeated fifth-seeded Wautoma 55-46 in a Division 3 girls basketball regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.
The Warriors (16-9) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the Hornets (16-10) pulled with 22-16 at the break. Lakeside grabbed momentum back after halftime, once again getting ahead by 14. Wautoma, thanks to timely 3-point shooting, got back in the game but could never get over the hump.
"This was one of those games where you had to weather all the little storms," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Without two days of school, things felt a little rough. Our girls held it together. We are fortunate and happy to be able to move on.
"We tell the girls late in the season, there's no style points. You're trying to survive and advance. We knew Wautoma was loaded with shooters. In the first half, we defended the shooters quite well. In the second half, their shooters got quite hot, hitting all six of their 3-pointers for the game."
Katie de Galley, Grace Cody and Ella Schuetz added seven points apiece for Lakeside. Jenna Shadoski had 11 rebounds and Stein grabbed nine boards.
"Jenna had a fantastic rebounding game," Asmus said. "We had good scoring contributions from a lot of people, including Ava Heckmann and Grace Cody."
Lakeside plays at top-seeded Lake Mills in Saturday's regional final at 7 p.m. The L-Cats won both regular season meetings, including 39-36 in overtime on Feb. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.