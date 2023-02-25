Warriors reach regional final

LAKE MILLS -- Junior forward Ava Stein scored 13 points, senior guard Marin Riesen added 11 and fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran defeated fifth-seeded Wautoma 55-46 in a Division 3 girls basketball regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday.

The Warriors (16-9) led by as many as 14 in the first half before the Hornets (16-10) pulled with 22-16 at the break. Lakeside grabbed momentum back after halftime, once again getting ahead by 14. Wautoma, thanks to timely 3-point shooting, got back in the game but could never get over the hump.

