NEW GLARUS—Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team fell 63-47 to host New Glarus in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Glarner Knights junior guard Lindsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 27 points, hitting four 3-point shots and scoring 16 points after halftime en route to reaching 1,000 career points. New Glarus (4-0) led 30-20 at the break.

Load comments