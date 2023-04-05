LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg struck out eight in six sharp innings, Nate Yaroch had three hits and three RBIs and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team won its season opener, 9-3 at home versus Mayville on Tuesday.

Kole Lostetter tripled in the Lakeside first, scoring on a base knock by Yaroch. Cleanup hitter Jakub Junker followed with a run-scoring single and Berg helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0.

Load comments