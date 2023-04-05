LAKE MILLS — Aidan Berg struck out eight in six sharp innings, Nate Yaroch had three hits and three RBIs and Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team won its season opener, 9-3 at home versus Mayville on Tuesday.
Kole Lostetter tripled in the Lakeside first, scoring on a base knock by Yaroch. Cleanup hitter Jakub Junker followed with a run-scoring single and Berg helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single to make it 3-0.
“It was nice to get out to a three-run cushion early and play with the lead,” Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. “Our middle of the order did a nice job of delivering with runners in scoring position.”
Nolan Meis, who had two hits and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot, plated a pair with a double in the fourth and Yaroch delivered a two-out RBI by lining a double, which extended the margin to 7-0.
Berg permitted three unearned runs on four hits with just one walk while throwing all six frames and earning the victory.
“Aidan Berg handled the rugged field conditions well and attacked hitters right out of the gate,” Ziel said. “He walked just one and consistently pitched ahead in the count.
“It was good to finally get out on the diamond and play. We need to learn from each experience and improve with every opportunity that we get.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9, MAYVILLE 3 (6)
Mayville 000 003 — 3 3 0
Lakeside 300 42x — 9 10 4
Leading hitters — M: Van Beek 2x3, Schlender (2B); LL: Meis 2x3 (2B), Yaroch 3x4 (2B), Junker 2x4, Lostetter (3B)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.