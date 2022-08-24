LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team got its season started off on the right foot by topping visiting Central Wisconsin Christian 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Warriors jumped ahead in the 18th minute on a goal by Dominic Schleef assisted by Joey Dretske.
Lakeside took charge early in the second half as Josh Krenke scored unassisted in the 46th minute and Archer Chaudhary netted a 51st minute goal assisted by Ethan Schuetz to make it 3-0. After CWC scored in the 60th minute, Evan Neumann converted in the 66th for the Warriors, who got five saves from Joah Robinson and eight by JJ Probasco.
"CWC gave us a very physical and fast matchup," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We played them hard the whole game and kept our cool despite the physicality. Solid and aggressive play from the defense and goalies allowed our offense to settle in and control a lot of the flow of the game.
"A lot of sharing of the ball led to four goals by four different players with assists connected to three of them. It was also nice to finish a cross and a corner kick for goals, which is something we have wanted to be better at.
"We look to continue this fast paced "teamball" style of play as we try to add to our success Wednesday against Wisconsin Lutheran High School."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, CWC 1
CWC 0 1 -- 1
Lakeside 1 3 -- 4
First half -- LL: Dominic Schleef (Joey Dretske), 18:00.
