Lakeside Lutheran junior Cameron Weiland competes in the boys race at the Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday. Weiland placed third in 16 minutes, 51 seconds as the Warriors boys scored 37 points to win the team title.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Rose Hissom competes in the girls race at the Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday. Hissom placed ninth in 21 minutes, 31 seconds for the Warrior girls, who took second.
FORT ATKINSON—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys team comfortably won the team title with 37 points, bettering second-place DeForest by 20, at Thursday’s Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Cameron Weiland placed third in 16 minutes, 51 seconds. Weiland ran at the front of the pack for the first half of the race before falling off the pace of McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf, who won in 16:11.
Senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 17:04) and juniors Mark Garcia (sixth, 17:05) and Daniel Ertman (11th, 18:00) and sophomore Will Hemling (12th, 18:08) also scored for Lakeside.
“The top group was a bit short-handed with Gideon Ewerdt unavailable, but the depth of the pack rose up to the challenge and responded well en route to a solid team victory,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Cameron Weiland hung on despite a tough final mile to lead the way. Arnold Rupnow and Mark Garcia both ran very strong races up front as well with Arnold running a great final mile to edge out his teammate.
“Rounding out the scoring were Daniel Ertman and sophomore Will Hemling, who ran a breakthrough race en route to a personal best.”
On the girls side, the Warriors had five top-15 finishes en route to scoring 53 points and placing second. Senior Rose Hissom placed ninth in 21:31 to lead the team. Junior Paige Krahn (12th, 21:42), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (13th, 22:01) and juniors Amelia Povich (14th, 22:11) and Mia Krahn (15th, 22:22) rounded out the team’s scoring.
“The girls had another big step forward as a team with several personal bests along the way,” Ausen said. “DeForest ran away with the team title by placing their five scoring runners in the top 11 overall finishers. Leading the way for the girls today was Rose Hissom, who ran a very strong second half of her race on her way to a new personal best time.
“Paige Krahn also notched a personal best after running aggressively in the middle stages of the race. Also scoring for Lakeside was Molly Wiedenfeld and Amelia Povich and Mia Krahn.”
Lakeside competes at the Capitol Conference meet at Wisconsin Heights High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Team scores—boys: Lakeside Lutheran 37, DeForest 57, McFarland 71, Fort Atkinson 75, Milton 154, Delavan-Darien 157.
Team scores—girls: DeForest 26, Lakeside Lutheran 53, Fort Atkinson 62, McFarland 114, Milton 121.
